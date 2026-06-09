Mosaic Clinical Technologies™ Launches Mosaic Reporting™, an AI-Native Reporting Platform Built for Radiology Workflows

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosaic Clinical Technologies™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Radiology Partners, today announced the commercial launch of Mosaic Reporting™, a new class of AI-native radiology reporting solution available as part of MosaicOS™. Mosaic Reporting is already deployed to thousands of radiologists through Radiology Partners-affiliated practices, giving Mosaic a scaled real-world environment to refine and expand the platform.

Powered by foundation models developed by Cognita Imaging, the AI division of Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Mosaic Reporting is a patent-pending system that helps construct radiology reports in real time as radiologists interpret medical images. Unlike traditional dictation and reporting tools that document findings after a study has been reviewed, Mosaic Reporting works alongside the radiologist during interpretation in real time — organizing findings, structuring reports and enabling targeted edits within the reporting workflow. This capability is made possible by in-house developed foundation models that offer improved speed and accuracy compared to third-party models.

“Radiology is facing a chronic shortage of radiologists as imaging volumes continue to climb, leaving radiology practices, departments and the health systems that depend on them with growing backlogs and turnaround time pressure,” said Mike Peresie, President of Mosaic Clinical Technologies. “Mosaic Reporting is designed to help healthcare organizations create reading capacity, improve turnaround times and better meet service levels that referring physicians and patients expect. Because it is built as part of MosaicOS, organizations can see those gains immediately on a platform that continues to expand.”

Mosaic Reporting™ is purpose-built for radiology workflows and enables:

Real-time, AI-assisted report creation as radiologists dictate

Intelligent extraction of findings from natural speech and automatic placement into appropriate report sections

A natural dictation experience designed to reduce interruptions and cognitive load

Targeted, efficient editing and structured reporting with voice-directed editing

Fewer clicks and automated tasks, allowing radiologists to stay focused on clinical decision-making

Replacement of legacy reporting solutions

“Most AI documentation tools are built around clinician-patient conversations, but radiologists interpret images, which demands a fundamentally different approach,” said Adrit Rao, Technical Product Lead at Cognita Imaging™, the AI division of Mosaic Clinical Technologies. “Mosaic Reporting is one of the first new and significantly advanced approaches to radiology reporting in more than a decade. We worked closely with radiologists to design a reporting experience where AI works in real time as they read, with targeted edits and structured output that reduce friction and keep clinical decision-making at the center.”

For healthcare organizations facing rising imaging demand, staffing constraints, backlogs and pressure to improve turnaround times, Mosaic Reporting is designed to help expand clinical capacity and create a more efficient reporting environment without adding unnecessary complexity.

“This technology creates a more intuitive and effective reporting experience, helping radiologists reduce cognitive burden and focus on the patient,” said Dr. Nina Kottler, Chief Medical AI Officer at Mosaic Clinical Technologies. “For health systems, it creates an opportunity to unlock capacity, improve consistency and build a future-ready foundation that can evolve with their needs.”

A product video that showcases Mosaic Reporting’s real-time report construction experience is available here.

About Mosaic Clinical Technologies™ and MosaicOS™

Mosaic Clinical Technologies™, the technology services division of Radiology Partners (RP), is powering the future of radiology through MosaicOS™—a proprietary imaging intelligence platform designed to meet the specialty’s most pressing challenges. A fully cloud-native and AI-native operating system, MosaicOS™ is where innovation meets impact, seamlessly integrating diagnostic technologies, AI-powered tools and smart workflows into a single scalable solution. Mosaic Clinical Technologies™ supports RP’s national network of affiliated practices and commercial partners across the imaging landscape, redefining what is possible in enterprise imaging. Connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube. Contact us at info@MosaicClinical.ai.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, through its affiliated practices, is the leading technology-enabled radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities with high quality radiology, technology and artificial intelligence solutions. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube. Talented radiologists who want to practice with industry leading, cutting-edge tools should reach out to us at recruiting@radpartners.com.