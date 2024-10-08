Syno International Partners with Comcast Advertising to Advance TV Measurement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syno International, a global leader in data solutions and consumer insights, today announced a strategic partnership with Comcast Advertising, an international leader in media, technology and advertising, to transform TV measurement across the advertising industry. Syno’s robust data collection and analytics platform will be integrated with Comcast Advertising’s highly accurate Signal Authentication service, which aims to provide measurement companies and platforms with a reliable identity signal that can be used across multiple privacy-centric use cases, ultimately delivering an innovative, single-source measurement solution for broadcasters and advertisers alike.

“This partnership is a significant milestone in our mission to provide businesses with the tools they need to make informed decisions,” said Jokke Nurminen, CEO of Syno International. “By integrating Comcast Advertising’s Signal Authentication solution with our Syno platform, we are offering a game-changing capability that will redefine how measurement is approached in the industry.”

In a time of signal loss and the search for reliable identifiers, the integration enables advertisers to measure the performance of their streaming and cross-device video campaigns with unprecedented accuracy, at scale across close to 32 million households, in addition to providing actionable insights to optimize their media investments and enhance their marketing strategies.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Cross-Channel Measurement: The solution offers a unified platform for assessing the effectiveness of marketing campaigns across multiple devices, providing marketers with a clear understanding of their audience engagement.





Accurate Audience Insights: With Syno's rich data sets and survey capabilities, the partnership allows for the creation of detailed audience insights, helping advertisers tailor their messaging for maximum impact, ensuring they understand and reach the right households in a privacy-centric manner.





Improved Decision-Making: By offering real-time insights into campaign performance, the partnership empowers advertisers to make smarter, data-driven decisions, ensuring their media investments are both efficient and effective.





Larry Allen, VP & GM of Data and Addressable Enablement at Comcast Advertising, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Syno International to enhance capabilities in audience-based measurement by providing the industry with stronger identity resolution for media campaigns. This partnership not only delivers a standard of accuracy that has not been available in the market until now, but also helps marketers gain deeper insights into consumer behavior.”

About Syno International: Syno International is a leading provider of data solutions specializing in the collection, processing, and visualization of consumer insights. With a versatile cloud-based platform, Syno Cloud, the company serves over 300 clients globally across various industries, including B2B and SaaS markets. Syno International is committed to delivering high-quality data solutions that empower businesses to make better, data-driven decisions.

About Comcast Advertising: Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast Corporation, a global leader in media, technology, and advertising. Comcast Advertising helps brands connect with audiences across all screens through its advanced data-driven targeting and measurement solutions, including Effectv and FreeWheel. By fostering powerful connections between brands and their audiences, Comcast Advertising is at the forefront of the media and advertising industry.