BeOne Medicines, BeOne Care Foundation, and The Max Foundation Renew Partnership to Expand Access to BRUKINSA® for the Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

SAN CARLOS, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BeOne Medicines Ltd. (“BeOne”) (Nasdaq: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, together with the BeOne Care Foundation, a nonprofit charitable foundation, and The Max Foundation, a leading global health nonprofit organization, today announced the renewal of their partnership through 2028 to expand access to BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in low- and middle-income countries, with the program projected to support approximately 1,000 patients cumulatively.

Building on a collaboration launched in 2023, the renewed partnership reflects the organizations’ shared commitment to improving access to innovative cancer treatments in underserved communities. To date, the partnership has enabled access to BRUKINSA for more than 300 patients with CLL across Armenia, Ethiopia, and Nepal, exceeding the program’s original scope by approximately 150 patients and helping establish access to innovative cancer care for patients who previously had limited or no treatment options.

The collaboration combines The Max Foundation’s expertise in implementing oncology access programs with donated BRUKINSA from BeOne Medicines and a $1 million grant from the BeOne Care Foundation to support patient care, physician engagement, and operational infrastructure over the next two years.

Pat Garcia-Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CEO, The Max Foundation, said:

“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with BeOne and the BeOne Care Foundation and further expand access to innovative treatment for people living with CLL in low- and middle-income countries. Working hand in hand with our partner physicians in Armenia, Ethiopia and Nepal we have been able to help hundreds of patients access treatment, enabling many of them to continue to support their families, spend time with loved ones and participate in their communities. We welcome BeOne Medicines and the BeOne Care Foundation’s shared commitment to expanding access to CLL treatment to more countries, patients and families, bringing dignity and hope to those in need.”

John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, BeOne Medicines, said:

“From the beginning, our goal has been to ensure that where a person lives does not determine whether they can access high-quality cancer care. Renewing this partnership with The Max Foundation reflects both the impact we have already achieved together and our commitment to reaching many more patients who otherwise may have limited treatment options.”

Christine Riley Miller, President, BeOne Care Foundation, said:

“The BeOne Care Foundation was established to help eliminate barriers to accessible cancer care in underserved communities. By investing in partners like The Max Foundation, we can help expand access to transformational medicines and strengthen the support systems patients need to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Renewal aims to expand access to new countries and support 1,000 patients through 2028

Under the renewed agreement through 2028, the partnership will continue supporting patients in Armenia, Ethiopia, and Nepal, with potential expansion into additional countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Malawi, Mongolia, Mozambique, Togo, and Zambia, based on operational readiness and evolving access priorities, bringing access through the program to patients in these countries for the first time.

By 2028, the program is projected to support around 1,000 patients cumulatively, demonstrating the scalability of the partnership model and its potential to expand access to innovative cancer treatment globally. To support continuity of care, patients enrolled in the program will continue receiving treatment beyond the partnership term for as long as treatment is medically needed.

CLL is the most common leukemia in adults, accounting for about one third of new cases of leukemia1 and an estimated 191,000 new diagnoses2 worldwide each year. Despite advances in treatment, patients in many low- and middle-income countries continue to face significant barriers to accessing innovative cancer therapies.

____________________ 1 Yao Y, Lin X, Li F, Jin J, Wang H. The global burden and attributable risk factors of chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 204 countries and territories from 1990 to 2019: analysis based on the global burden of disease study 2019. Retrieved from https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35016695/ 2 KOBAYASHI, B. I.; DIAS, L. B.; ACHERMANN, V. C. Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia: a systematic review of its epidemiological, etiological and genetic aspects. Brazilian Journal of Health Review, [S. l.], v. 6, n. 5, p. 23045–23050, 2023. DOI:10.34119/bjhrv6n5-325. Disponível em: https://ojs.brazilianjournals.com.br/ojs/index.php/BJHR/article/view/63427. Acesso em: 21 may. 2026. Expand

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the BeOne Care Foundation

The BeOne Care Foundation is an independent nonprofit charitable organization established by BeOne Medicines to help eliminate barriers to accessible cancer care in underserved communities around the world. Through grant funding and strategic partnerships, the Foundation supports programs that expand access to innovative cancer treatments, strengthen local healthcare capacity, and improve patient outcomes in regions where access to care remains limited.

About The Max Foundation

The Max Foundation is a leading global health nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating health equity. For 28 years, Max has pioneered practical, scalable, high-quality solutions to bring lifesaving treatments and patient-centered health care to more than 100,000 people living with cancer and critical illness in low- and middle-income countries. Max believes in a world where all people can access high-impact medicines, where geography is not destiny, and where everyone can strive for health with dignity and with hope. Learn more at www.themaxfoundation.org.

About BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib)

BRUKINSA is a next-generation Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor designed to deliver complete and sustained BTK inhibition, enabled by optimized pharmacokinetics, including bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity, resulting in consistent target coverage in disease-relevant tissues.

BRUKINSA is the foundational BTK inhibitor and the first and only to demonstrate progression-free survival superiority over another BTK inhibitor in a Phase 3 study, setting a new benchmark for efficacy in the class. With the broadest label globally, it is also the only BTK inhibitor that offers the convenience of once- or twice-daily dosing to support individualized treatment.

The global BRUKINSA clinical development program spans more than 8,000 patients across over 45 trials in 30+ countries and regions. Approved in more than 80 markets, BRUKINSA has been used to treat over 300,000 patients worldwide, reflecting its rapidly expanding role as a standard of care across B-cell malignancies.

Select Important Safety Information for BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib)

Serious adverse reactions, including fatal events, have occurred with BRUKINSA, including hemorrhage, infections, cytopenias, second primary malignancies, cardiac arrhythmias, and hepatotoxicity (including drug-induced liver injury).

In the pooled safety population (N=1729), the most common adverse reactions (≥30%), including laboratory abnormalities, in patients who received BRUKINSA were neutrophil count decreased (51%), platelet count decreased (41%), upper respiratory tract infection (38%), hemorrhage (32%), and musculoskeletal pain (31%).

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information including U.S. Patient Information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected impact, scope, and potential expansion of the partnership between BeOne Medicines, the BeOne Care Foundation, and The Max Foundation; the projected number of patients supported; and BeOne’s plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals related to expanding access to cancer treatment globally.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its medicines; actions of regulatory agencies; the availability of product supply; reliance on third parties; and other risks and uncertainties described in BeOne’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this press release is as of the date of this release, and BeOne Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.