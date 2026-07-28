World of Hyatt Named Official Hospitality Sponsor of Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) today named World of Hyatt the Official Hospitality Sponsor for the 2026 season. Through the new collaboration, World of Hyatt will connect with one of the fastest-growing communities in sports through room discounts, premium hospitality, league content, digital and social integrations, on-site activations, and exclusive fan experiences.

“Travel is central to the lacrosse experience, future pros competing across the country to fans turning game weekends into lifelong memories,” said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. “World of Hyatt brings a shared commitment to quality, hospitality, and experience, and we’re excited to work with Hyatt to create new ways for PLL and WLL fans to connect with the sport throughout the 2026 season.”

As part of the agreement, World of Hyatt will receive exclusive hospitality category rights across PLL and WLL, along with access to league marks, approved photo and video assets, digital media integrations, and prominent on-site branding throughout the season. The sponsorship will feature custom social content, newsletter integrations, digital advertising, and event activations designed to position World of Hyatt as the preferred hospitality brand for the lacrosse community.

“World of Hyatt’s new relationship with the Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League gives us a unique opportunity to connect with passionate lacrosse fans, athletes, and families through elevated hospitality and memorable experiences on and off the field,” said TJ Abrams, vice president of global World of Hyatt partnerships and wellbeing at Hyatt.

See here for a list of preferred hotels that align with the PLL and WLL 2026 schedules near upcoming tournaments:

For more information about Hyatt hotels, please visit hyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Travelers can enroll in World of Hyatt for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2023 Best Place to Work in Sports, and 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About the Women’s Lacrosse League

The Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) is a women’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of four teams rostered by the best players in the world. Launched in November 2024 by the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), the WLL represents the league’s biggest investment in women’s lacrosse to date. The PLL is co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil. The PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The WLL and PLL are distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ESPN. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/womens-lacrosse-league and follow on social media: Instagram (@WLL), Twitter (@WLacrosseLeague), Facebook (@WomensLacrosseLeague), and TikTok (@WomensLacrosseLeague).

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principle Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 66 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the World of Hyatt FIND experiences platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.