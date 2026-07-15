Better in Both Worlds: Air Canada’s Aeroplan and World of Hyatt Join Forces, Bringing Members More Ways to Earn and Redeem

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Canada’s Aeroplan and World of Hyatt announced today a collaboration that will give members more ways to earn and redeem rewards across travel experiences. Bringing together two of the travel industry's beloved loyalty programs, the collaboration expands member benefits across a combined network of more than 1,300 destinations and 1,500 hotels. Whether flying with Air Canada or settling in at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts, members will enjoy greater flexibility and seamless opportunities to earn and use points throughout their travel journey.

“Hyatt is one of the world’s most admired hospitality brands, and we’re thrilled to bring World of Hyatt closer to Aeroplan Members,” said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product, Air Canada. “This collaboration creates meaningful value across the full travel journey—including new ways to earn, redeem and access benefits across both programs. It’s especially exciting for eligible Aeroplan Credit Cardholders, who will have the ability to earn accelerated Aeroplan points and World of Hyatt points on their Hyatt purchases – a truly unique feature.”

Rewards for Members Across Both Programs

Aeroplan Members can now redeem Aeroplan points for World of Hyatt Free Night Awards at eligible Hyatt hotels and resorts, including Category 1-4 and Category 1-7 Free Night Awards, starting at 25,000 Aeroplan points. World of Hyatt members can now redeem World of Hyatt points for a 30,000-point Aeroplan flight reward certificate, which can be applied toward flight rewards with Air Canada and its airline partners. Together, these new redemption options offer members greater flexibility in how they use reward points, giving travelers more choice across every trip.

“We’re excited to bring World of Hyatt and Aeroplan, Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, together to make travel even more rewarding for our members,” said Laurie Blair, senior vice president of global marketing and loyalty, Hyatt. “This collaboration creates more ways for members to earn, redeem and enjoy benefits across both programs, while unlocking more seamless travel journeys from start to finish.”

Unlock More with Aeroplan + World of Hyatt

Aeroplan and World of Hyatt members can enjoy accelerated earning opportunities and exclusive benefits across both programs.

Aeroplan Members can now earn on eligible stays at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts. Members of both programs can elect to earn 500 Aeroplan points per stay in lieu of earning World of Hyatt points.

By linking their accounts, Aeroplan Credit Cardholders with cards issued in Canada, can earn World of Hyatt Bonus Points and additional Aeroplan points on stays at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts:

Aeroplan Premium Credit Cardholders: earn 2 World of Hyatt Bonus Points + 2 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts.

earn 2 World of Hyatt Bonus Points + 2 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts. Aeroplan Premium Business Credit Cardholders: earn 2 World of Hyatt Bonus Points + 2.5 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts.

earn 2 World of Hyatt Bonus Points + 2.5 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts. Aeroplan Core Business Cardholders: earn 1 World of Hyatt Bonus Point + 2 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts.

earn 1 World of Hyatt Bonus Point + 2 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts. Aeroplan Core Cardholders: earn 1 World of Hyatt Bonus Point + 1.5 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts.

Members can convert World of Hyatt points to Aeroplan points at 2:1 starting at 5,000 points and additional point conversions thereafter may be made in 1,000-point increments.

Linked Aeroplan Elite Status Members can exclusively convert Aeroplan points to World of Hyatt Bonus Points at 2:1, with a minimum of 500 Aeroplan points at a time, up to 100,000 Aeroplan points per day or 250,000 Aeroplan points per week.

Elite Benefits from Runway to Room Key

Aeroplan Elite Status Members, and Aeroplan Premium Credit Cardholders who link their Aeroplan and World of Hyatt accounts can now access benefits and will have opportunities to fast-track their way to status in both programs.

For Aeroplan Members

Starting today, Aeroplan Elite Status Members and eligible premium credit cardholders can now unlock World of Hyatt status faster with an annual 90-day challenge: Earn Discoverist status with 4 nights Earn Explorist status with 10 nights Earn Globalist status with 20 nights (rewarding Aeroplan Members on the ground with exclusive benefits such as free breakfast for up to four people and, as available, room upgrades and 4:00 PM late checkout)

Aeroplan Premium Credit Cardholders will also receive: Complimentary World of Hyatt Discoverist status that comes with late checkout (2:00 PM) as available, elite check-in and more. Five Tier-Qualifying Night credits each calendar year to further accelerate progress toward higher World of Hyatt status. Two attempts each year to earn World of Hyatt status through the annual 90-day status challenge. The ability to earn points in both programs on eligible Hyatt stays, accelerating rewards while fast-tracking their way to status.



See here for terms of each of these offers or visit https://world.hyatt.com/content/gp/en/landing/aeroplan-terms.html.

For World of Hyatt Members

As an annual benefit, World of Hyatt Discoverists, Explorists & Globalists will receive a $20 CAD Air Canada flight credit following linking their accounts.

Coming later in 2026, World of Hyatt Explorists and Globalists will be able to register for annual challenges to fast-track to Aeroplan Elite Status.

See here for terms of each of these offers or visit https://world.hyatt.com/content/gp/en/landing/aeroplan-terms.html.

Together, Aeroplan and World of Hyatt are providing additional paths to earn, redeem and enjoy a more connected and rewarding travel experience. Members can now link their Aeroplan and World of Hyatt accounts to unlock a range of new benefits and exclusive offers by visiting this link. All offers, benefits, and rewards described herein are subject to terms and conditions.

Not a member yet? Visit: Hyatt.com/join and Aeroplan.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

For further information:

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principle Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 66 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the World of Hyatt FIND experiences platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Aeroplan Celebrated at the 2026 Freddie Awards

This marks Aeroplan’s fourth consecutive winning year at the Freddie Awards, the travel loyalty industry’s most respected honours, based on votes from more than 10 million loyalty members globally. Aeroplan is proud to be recognized for earning several top honours at this year’s Freddie Awards, including Program of the Year.

About Aeroplan

Air Canada’s Aeroplan is Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million active members worldwide. Aeroplan Members can earn or redeem points with over 50 airlines to 1,300+ destinations globally, without blackouts or surcharges. Redeem for one-way short-haul flights starting at 6,000 points, Air Canada Vacations packages, and 9,000+ hotel partner properties, or shop brands like Amazon, Apple, and Dyson via the Aeroplan eStore, with redemptions starting at 3,500 points. To join Aeroplan and start turning daily purchases into points for flights, hotel stays, gifts and more, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).