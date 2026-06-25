Butterfly Network’s Embedded™ Partner Aleph Neuro Unveils Stunning Brain Images

BURLINGTON, Mass. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butterfly Network, Inc. ("Butterfly") (NYSE: BFLY), a pioneer and leader in semiconductor-based ultrasound devices, programmable cloud software and AI, today responded to Aleph Neuro (Aleph)'s public launch and announcement of what it describes as a breakthrough in non-invasive brain imaging using ultrasound. Aleph is a participant in the Butterfly Embedded™ licensing and co-development program powering a new wave of ultrasound-enabled technologies.

Aleph is a research lab building brain interfaces for the telepathic future. The lab today announced on X that it has captured what it describes as the highest-resolution 3D images of the human brain taken from outside of the skull: (https://x.com/alephneuro/status/2070183632132845995). In the post, Aleph explained its approach as delivering "MRI-level detail of the brain" without drilling or the bulk of an MRI machine — addressing what it sees as the two fundamental hardware bottlenecks in the field. Information about Aleph can be found on their website: https://alephneuro.com/, with more details on the technical blog: https://alephneuro.com/blog/ultrasound-brain

"Researchers like Aleph Neuro are using Butterfly's Ultrasound-on-Chip™ to reimagine the capabilities of ultrasound and challenge the status quo," said Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Butterfly Network. "I encourage everyone to go to AlephNeuro.com to see what this exciting new lab is venturing to do. We congratulate the Aleph team on their progress."

Aleph's announcement follows last week's full-body ultrasound CT scanner unveiling from another Butterfly Embedded™ partner, Midjourney. Together, these milestones underscore the expanding impact of Ultrasound-on-Chip™ across the future of health and technology.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is driving a digital revolution in ultrasound imaging and sensing with its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology and software solutions. Butterfly first proved its technology in the point-of-care ultrasound market – commercializing the world's first single-probe, whole-body portable ultrasound device, which is now on its best-selling, third-generation: Butterfly iQ3™. The Company combines its advanced hardware with cloud software and AI, an enterprise workflow solution (Compass AI™) and other offerings to drive adoption of affordable, accessible ultrasound. Butterfly also enables third-party development of imaging AI apps through Butterfly Garden™, its software development kit and AI marketplace.

In addition to its medical imaging products, Butterfly Embedded™ is the Company's Ultrasound-on-Chip™ licensing and co-development business designed to enable a new wave of ultrasound-enabled technologies across non-competitive healthcare markets and beyond. Through Butterfly Embedded™, partners can build and scale novel ultrasound applications powered by Butterfly's proprietary semiconductor chip and software platform.

Butterfly's innovations have been recognized by Prix Galien USA, Fierce 50, TIME's Best Inventions and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, among other achievements. To learn more, visit: www.butterflynetwork.com