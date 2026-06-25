Carter’s and the Atlanta Dream Launch First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Redefine Family Fandom in Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) and the Atlanta Dream today announced a first-of-its-kind, multi-season partnership designed to celebrate modern families, hometown pride and the growing cultural impact of women’s basketball. Through the 2026 and 2027 WNBA seasons, the partnership will create immersive experiences rooted in childhood, sport and community — redefining what it means to be a fan from the very first moments.

As two Atlanta-rooted organizations, Carter’s and the Dream are joining forces to create meaningful moments for families both inside and outside the arena. The partnership will include in-arena experiences, co-branded community activations, exclusive family-focused content, retail integrations and storytelling designed to strengthen emotional connection with Atlanta families.

The collaboration comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for women’s sports and reflects Carter’s broader effort to deepen its presence in Atlanta while connecting with modern parents through culture, community and shared experiences.

“As Carter’s continues to strengthen our role as an Atlanta-based company, this partnership with the Atlanta Dream represents an opportunity to show up for families in a completely new way,” said Sarah Crockett, Chief Marketing Officer at Carter’s, Inc. “Sports create lasting memories for families — from a child’s first game to their first jersey — and together with the Dream, we’re building experiences that celebrate those moments while reinforcing the power of hometown pride, connection and community.”

Throughout the season, Carter’s branding and activations will appear across Atlanta Dream home games through courtside signage, digital media integrations and family-focused in-game experiences including the Carter’s Simba Cam, Baby Crawl Races and additional family first entertainment moments. Carter’s will also host special retail events and celebrations at its Camp Creek, Alpharetta and Buckhead Landing retail locations to extend the experience beyond the arena and into the community.

A centerpiece of the partnership will be the “Carter’s Family Takeover” during the Dream’s Fourth of July Family Celebration Game, transforming game day into an immersive family experience complete with co-branded giveaways, face painting, youth activities and high-visibility arena integrations designed specifically for Atlanta families.

The partnership will also feature a bespoke long-form content series spotlighting Atlanta Dream players, their families and their personal connections to Atlanta and community. The series, currently titled “Home Grown: The Roots of the Dream, presented by Carter’s,” will live across Dream and Carter’s digital and social platforms, bringing audiences behind the scenes through authentic storytelling centered on family, childhood and hometown pride.

“We are excited to partner with Carter’s, another iconic Atlanta brand, to create experiences that celebrate our city, our fans and the families who support us,” said Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO of the Atlanta Dream. “Together, we’re building memorable moments that connect generations of fans and make the game more accessible, welcoming and joyful for Atlanta families.”

The partnership reinforces Carter’s continued investment in community-driven storytelling and culturally relevant experiences that meet families where they are — from retail to sports to digital culture — while further positioning the Atlanta Dream at the center of Atlanta’s evolving sports and entertainment landscape.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is North America’s largest and most-enduring apparel company exclusively for babies and young children. The Company’s core brands are Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh, iconic and among the sector’s most trusted names. These brands are sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. Carter’s also is the largest supplier of baby and young children’s apparel to North America’s biggest retailers. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available exclusively at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon.com. The Company’s emerging brands include Little Planet, crafted with organic fabrics and sustainable materials, Otter Avenue, a toddler-focused apparel brand, and Skip Hop, baby essentials from tubs to toys. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

About the Atlanta Dream

Established in 2008, the Atlanta Dream is the Southeast’s only WNBA franchise, playing its home games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. This year the Dream will play five home games at State Farm Arena, continuing the organization’s commitment to elevating the game on the biggest stages. Dream games are telecast locally on Atlanta News First (WANF-TV) and streamed on Victory+. Since 2009, the Dream has produced 12 WNBA All-Stars, earned 11 playoff bids and made three WNBA finals appearances. For more information about the Dream, visit atlantadream.com and follow @AtlantaDream on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.