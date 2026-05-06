Adobe’s New Productivity Agent Redefines How People Understand, Create and Share Information

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) – the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms – unveiled Adobe's productivity agent, which brings decades of Acrobat document intelligence into a single agentic interface to transform how people understand, create and share information. The agent orchestrates tools and models to generate images, text and rich content like presentations, podcasts and social posts and power conversational PDF editing in Acrobat. It also unlocks the new sharing and publishing capabilities in PDF Spaces, an AI-powered workspace where you can combine files, links and notes to do research, get insights and create content.

The new productivity agent and sharing capabilities are available in Acrobat Express – a new offer that combines AI-powered document insights, premium content generation and information sharing all in one place – and in Acrobat Studio, which includes all features in Acrobat Express along with AI PDF tools.

Adobe’s productivity agent is part of a broader agentic vision that’s redefining how people work. Designed to operate seamlessly with Adobe’s creative agent and agents developed by third parties, it works across documents, data and systems to execute tactics and orchestrate outcomes – freeing people to focus on the vision, the judgment and the work that only they can do. Adobe’s creative agent is transforming how people create; the productivity agent orchestrates everything necessary so people can get insights faster, generate rich content quickly and share knowledge with interactive experiences. Together, they represent Adobe’s commitment to keeping humans at the center of an agentic future.

“Adobe’s productivity agent is redefining how people work with information,” said David Wadhwani, President, Creativity & Productivity Business, Adobe. “We’re bringing together decades of Acrobat’s document intelligence with agents to help people discover insights faster, generate visually rich content effortlessly and share interactive experiences with customized agents that convey their tone and intent.”

Setting a New Standard for Sharing

Adobe invented PDF, which has defined how the world shares its most important information. Today people open more than 400 billion PDFs and send more than 200 million PDFs in Acrobat every year. With the new publishing and sharing capabilities in Acrobat, the company is setting the next standard, transforming documents and files into interactive, personalized experiences that inform, engage and drive action. The productivity agent works behind the scenes, generating titles, summaries and audio overviews from documents and links in a PDF Space. Senders can add context, reorder files to provide emphasis and customize an AI Assistant for the shared experience that answers questions, provides suggestions and helps recipients easily get the information they need.

This new format enables people to:

Create a tailored space. Bring PDFs, documents, links and notes together in one place. The agent quickly generates the space, so the sender can focus on refining the experience with context, structure, emphasis and multimedia content so recipients can focus on what matters most. When documents are updated, the shared experience updates, too, so recipients always have the latest information.

Bring PDFs, documents, links and notes together in one place. The agent quickly generates the space, so the sender can focus on refining the experience with context, structure, emphasis and multimedia content so recipients can focus on what matters most. When documents are updated, the shared experience updates, too, so recipients always have the latest information. Customize an AI Assistant to fit the moment. Tell the AI Assistant about your goals and recipients. Share it along with the experience to answer questions, provide suggestions and help recipients get the information they need to make confident decisions.

Tell the AI Assistant about your goals and recipients. Share it along with the experience to answer questions, provide suggestions and help recipients get the information they need to make confident decisions. Get recipients up to speed fast with an audio overview. The agent automatically generates an audio summary of the information to help orient recipients before they dive in. A fully editable script helps ensure the right message comes through every time.

The agent automatically generates an audio summary of the information to help orient recipients before they dive in. A fully editable script helps ensure the right message comes through every time. Add your brand. Include a logo and color palate to create a professional, on-brand experience.

Include a logo and color palate to create a professional, on-brand experience. Follow up with confidence. The agent provides engagement insights to help make follow-up timely and informed.

“We’re not just adding new features, we’re introducing a new format,” said Abhigyan Modi, SVP, Adobe Document Cloud. “For the first time, sharing documents means sharing an experience that’s tailored to your intended audience, whether that’s a client, a team or a million subscribers. Now every one of those experiences can be as personal and purposeful as the work that went into creating it.”

Share With a Single Person, a Team or Millions

Leading publishers and creators are already using shared experiences in PDF Spaces to build trust and deeper engagement with their audiences. VICE News, best known for its immersive on-the-ground reporting that tackles complex global issues in a real and authentic way, will leverage PDF Spaces in Acrobat in its on-the-ground reporting and cross-platform content reaching more than 20 million followers. The new capabilities in PDF Spaces are enabling VICE News to create interactive, explorable experiences layering primary documents, research and supporting materials directly alongside published stories. Audiences can use an AI assistant to go deeper into every story, exploring sources, following threads of curiosity and engaging further with reporting.

Grammy-winning artist, actor, and cultural icon Kid Cudi and his team are using PDF Spaces to prepare for his new podcast series, Big Bro with Kid Cudi, and help fans go deeper into episodes with behind-the-scenes exclusives, guest stories, and Big Bro advice from Cudi himself. Jessica Yellin, award-winning journalist and founder of News Not Noise, a platform dedicated to making sense of the news for a community of millions, is using PDF Spaces to give her audience rich background on the stories she shares. Mindy Weiss, celebrated event planner and tastemaker whose designs have shaped some of the most iconic celebrations in pop culture, is using PDF Spaces to share her wedding planning expertise so her followers can create the moment of their dreams.

The new sharing capabilities unlock new ways for everyone to engage colleagues and managers, customers and prospects or friends and family.

Sales teams can combine proposals and case studies into a single branded experience, so every stakeholder gets a consistent, compelling story and engagement insights that tell reps who to follow up with and how. Marketers can turn research and launch announcements into guided experiences that move audiences to action. HR and compliance leaders can share onboarding packages and policy updates while engagement data helps them understand where employees need more support. Executives and finance teams can distribute board pre-reads and investor briefings as cohesive, guided narratives that give stakeholders everything they need to make informed decisions.

PDF Spaces also makes it easy to share information in everyday life. From travel itineraries to community updates, anyone can create an interactive experience that gives people everything they need in one place without endless email chains or group texts.

Learn more about how people can use the new sharing features in PDF Spaces in Acrobat.

Pricing and Availability

The new productivity agent and sharing and publishing capabilities are now available in Adobe Acrobat AI Plans, including Acrobat Studio, the essential productivity solution with a complete set of PDF tools, PDF Spaces, AI Assistant and Adobe Express Premium. They’re also available in Acrobat Express, a new offering that combines AI-powered document insights, premium content generation and information and sharing all in one place. PDF Spaces can be viewed by anyone; no account required.

About Adobe

Adobe is empowering everyone to create. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2026 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries.