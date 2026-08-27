Natera and Angiex Partner to Assess Response to Investigational Nuclear-Delivered Antibody-Drug Conjugate™ Using Signatera™

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced a new Signatera collaboration with Angiex, Inc., a privately held biotech company developing a portfolio of Nuclear-Delivered Antibody-Drug Conjugates™ (ND-ADCs).

Angiex is conducting a Phase I clinical trial of AGX101, an investigational TM4SF1-directed ND-ADC. AGX101 is designed to bind TM4SF1 and deliver a cytotoxic payload to TM4SF1-expressing tumor cells and tumor-associated endothelial cells. This dual-targeting approach is intended to address both tumor cells and tumor vasculature.

The trial is currently enrolling patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The collaboration will include longitudinal Signatera testing for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to explore its value for treatment response monitoring during AGX101 treatment.

Natera’s Signatera test provides a personalized measure of ctDNA that may complement radiologic assessment. Longitudinal ctDNA assessments may provide additional information in patients treated with AGX101, particularly when imaging shows metabolic or structural changes whose relationship to viable tumor is uncertain.

“We believe AGX101 has the potential to offer a differentiated therapeutic approach for patients with advanced solid tumors,” said Paul Jaminet, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Angiex. “This collaboration will allow us to evaluate whether longitudinal ctDNA measurements can complement imaging and improve our understanding of treatment response.”

“Signatera provides additional depth into early biologic response assessment that can meaningfully advance our understanding of this novel drug class,” said Eric Matthews, general manager, biopharma, at Natera. “We look forward to working with the Angiex team to generate molecular response data that can inform the development of AGX101 and advance this promising therapeutic approach.”

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

About Angiex

Angiex Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company focused on developing Nuclear-Delivered Antibody-Drug Conjugates™ (ND-ADCs) for the treatment of solid cancers. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Angiex was founded by leading experts in angiogenesis, vascular biology, and oncology. The company’s lead candidate, AGX101, is a TM4SF1-directed ADC currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for solid tumors. The AGX101 clinical trial is NCT06440005. AGX101 builds on 22 years of biology research and 14 years of drug development. Learn more at www.angiex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements (for Natera)

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements (for Angiex)

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the development of AGX101, the collaboration with Natera, the potential utility of longitudinal ctDNA testing, and future clinical and regulatory activities. The words "believe," “explore,” "intent," and "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon current plans and strategies of Angiex and reflect their current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to their business as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include the timing and results of clinical trials, the safety and efficacy of AGX101, regulatory developments, enrollment, financing, and the ability to successfully develop and commercialize product candidates. Angiex undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.