Bomb Pop Returns to Little League® as Official Ice Pop and Official Frozen Treat Ahead of Little League Baseball® World Series

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bomb Pop®, the original red, white, and blue ice pop, today announced a partnership with Little League® to become the Official Ice Pop of Little League Baseball and Softball.

The partnership brings together two familiar summer traditions and builds on Bomb Pop’s natural role in the moments surrounding youth baseball, from hot afternoons at the ballfield to post-game celebrations.

The partnership will come to life at the 2026 Little League Baseball® World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from August 19–30. Fans attending the tournament will be able to enjoy Bomb Pop products through on-site concessions and find the brand in the Little League World Series Fan Zone.

Planned elements of the Bomb Pop sponsorship with Little League include:

An interactive batting cage experience where fans can compete to score points and win prizes

Personalized trading cards

Scoreboard integrations

Public address announcements

Concourse videoboard content

Bomb Pop products available through tournament concessions

“Strong partnerships work when the brand already belongs in the moment,” said Isabella Chia, Chief Marketing Officer at Wells Enterprises, part of Ferrero. “Bomb Pop and Little League both have a natural place in the summer traditions families build around youth baseball and softball. Brand heritage only matters if it keeps earning a place in people’s lives, and this partnership gives us a meaningful way to do that with a new generation of families.”

Beyond the Little League Baseball World Series, Bomb Pop will have a year-round presence across Little League-owned channels, including LittleLeague.org, the Little League World Series App, newsletters, social content, and digital promotions.

Known for its iconic rocket shape and red, white, and blue three-flavor experience, Original Bomb Pop is made with colors from natural sources. The frozen treat is available at grocery and mass retailers nationwide.

What was the sponsorship Bomb Pop announced with Little League Baseball?

Bomb Pop announced a new partnership with Little League to become the Official Ice Pop of Little League beginning in 2026.

How will the partnership be activated at the 2026 Little League Baseball World Series?

Bomb Pop will stock on‑site concessions at the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and present fan activations, including an interactive batting cage, scoreboard signage, public address announcements, concourse videoboard content, and product promotions across the Little League complex.

Why does this partnership between Bomb Pop and Little League Baseball matter?

The collaboration pairs two long-standing summer traditions—Bomb Pop’s frozen treat and Little League Baseball and Softball—giving Bomb Pop year‑round exposure across Little League channels and new ways to engage families and fans.

For more information about Bomb Pop and where to find it, visit https://bombpop.com/.

About Bomb Pop®

Since 1955, Bomb Pop® has been a colorful part of American summer traditions. Known for its iconic red, white, and blue shape and signature cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors, the original Bomb Pop has brought generations together around hot summer days, backyard cookouts, ballgames, celebrations, and everyday moments of frozen fun. Today, Bomb Pop continues to put its own bold spin on the ice pop category with a growing lineup of flavors and mashups, while the Original Bomb Pop is made with colors from natural sources. Bomb Pop is part of Wells Enterprises, Inc., an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. A mission-driven nonprofit, Little League International has earned its Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid.org, a nationally recognized designation earned by nonprofits that share key organizational information on Candid, the world's largest nonprofit database. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.