Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz Join ŌURA as Brand Ambassadors Ahead of the 2026 US Open

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ŌURA, maker of the world’s leading smart ring, today announced long-term partnerships with top-10-ranked tennis players Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz to spotlight how elite athletes are taking a holistic approach to health as they compete at the highest level of sport.

Heading into the 2026 US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year, Gauff and Fritz are leveraging research-grade data and insights from Oura to navigate how they prepare, compete, and recover. With its discreet, lightweight form factor, Oura Ring 5 fits seamlessly into the demands of elite competition and everyday life, translating the hidden hours of travel, sleep, and recovery into visible, actionable signals. By looking beyond training, the athletes are gaining a fuller picture of their health and using those insights to make more informed decisions across a demanding season.

“People see the results, but they don't see everything that goes into being ready to compete at this level, week after week,” said Coco Gauff. “For me, staying composed under pressure isn't something that just happens on the court — it starts with how well I understand my own body, especially during a long tournament when there's so little time to recover between matches. That's what drew me to Oura. It's not about chasing numbers, it's about actually listening to what my body is telling me and incorporating that into how I train and recover.”

Gauff and Fritz each bring forward a distinct expression of the Oura brand. Gauff represents a modern vision of performance–one grounded in composure, self-awareness, and a strong sense of how to care for herself through the demands of elite competition. As one of the top players in the world, she has navigated extraordinary pressure and visibility with poise. Her partnership with Oura reflects the role that staying attuned to her body, recovering well, and remaining grounded play in sustaining performance over a long season.

Fritz embodies a disciplined approach to elite tennis built on consistency, durability, and routines that hold up over time. A long-time Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) top 10 player and one of the leading American players in men’s tennis, he understands that repeatable performance is built not only through training, but also through sleep, recovery, and the off-court habits that support a long season.

“When you’re consistently competing at this level, you’re always looking for the small things that can help you stay sharp across matches, travel, and training,” said Taylor Fritz. “Anyone can have a good week. Consistency is what’s paramount. Oura helps me see how my daily habits add up over time, and it keeps my routine sustainable over a long season. I’m excited to wear my Oura Ring throughout the US Open and to use these insights on and off the court with my coach and team.”

The partnership will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign launching this week featuring both athletes. Focusing on their off-court stories, the campaign highlights the ways they stay sharp and pursue their ambitions. Gauff’s story unfolds at Atlantic Community high school, her family’s alma mater where her grandmother was one of the first Black students to enroll after integration, connecting her love of reading and family legacy to her evolution into one of tennis’s top stars. Fritz’s campaign follows his journey from the court to the corner office, representing the modern athlete as an entrepreneur–disciplined, strategic, and building toward a larger future in tennis and beyond.

Launching with a digital takeover featuring Fritz in The Athletic, the campaign will extend through OOH amplifications on LinkNYC kiosks throughout New York City and print advertisements in The New York Times.

“Coco and Taylor each bring a distinctive approach to elite sport,” said Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer at ŌURA. “Coco’s approach to preparation and performance, alongside Taylor’s consistency and discipline, reflects our belief that athletes–and everyone–can be at their best by understanding their bodies over time. These partnerships are part of Oura’s long-term strategy to work with athletes who share our vision for a more thoughtful, sustainable approach to health and performance.”

Gauff and Fritz join Oura’s roster of elite athlete ambassadors, including Harry Kane and Declan Rice, as the company expands its presence across global sport. Together with partnerships spanning the USTA and US Open, U.S. Soccer, Team USA, Team Finland, and the LA28 Olympics, these relationships reflect Oura’s commitment to supporting elite sport across entire ecosystems, while also showing how the same principles trusted by top athletes can help more people improve how they recover, feel, and perform in everyday life.

About ŌURA

ŌURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, Oura supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women’s health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1,200+ partners across wellness and medicine, Oura is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, ŌURA is headquartered in San Francisco with E.U. headquarters in Oulu, Finland.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.