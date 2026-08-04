Pathos AI Enters Collaboration and Co-Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Advance Novel ERα PROTAC for ER+ Breast Cancer into the Clinic

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathos AI, a clinical-stage AI and technology company advancing its own pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced a collaboration and co-exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca. Under this agreement, the companies will advance AZD4241, a preclinical investigational therapy for patients with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer, with Pathos assuming responsibility for the early clinical development of the asset.

AZD4241 is an investigational oral therapy known as a PROTAC (proteolysis-targeting chimera), specifically designed to degrade the estrogen receptor, targeting both normal and mutated forms of the receptor. Mutated forms of the estrogen receptor are present in up to 30-40% of patients whose disease progresses on standard hormone therapies.

Translating the full potential of this mechanism into patient benefit requires a fundamentally different approach. By harnessing large-scale multimodal patient data and a proprietary AI platform, Pathos redesigns drug development end-to-end. The company’s capabilities span early asset identification, data driven portfolio optimization, and AI-native trial monitoring, with the specific early clinical execution for AZD4241 driven directly by its Foundry platform.

Accelerated by AI: The Foundry Advantage

In complex indications like ER+ breast cancer, identifying the exact patient subpopulation, optimal dose, and ideal treatment setting is a massive data challenge. Foundry was built to solve this problem.

Foundry utilizes thousands of AI agents working in parallel, powered by the Pathos Oncology Foundation Model. These agents analyze complex biological, clinical, and real-world data to intelligently design clinical trials, optimize dosing, and match the right patients to the right therapies faster and more safely than traditional methods allow.

“The bottleneck in oncology is not finding molecules. It is proving they work in the right patients. AZD4241 has a compelling mechanism. Foundry’s job is to design the trial that proves it — matching this drug to the patients whose biology demands it. That is how we compress time. Patients are waiting.”

— Iker Huerga, CEO of Pathos AI

A Growing Mission to Transform Oncology

This collaboration and co-exclusive licence agreement to bring AZD4241 into the clinic expands Pathos’ clinical pipeline to three major assets across four distinct tumor types. AZD4241, targeting ER+/HER2- breast cancer, joins pocenbrodib, currently in development for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), and DO-2 for MET-altered non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Every program in the Pathos pipeline has been identified, evaluated, or accelerated by the Foundry platform, reinforcing the company's commitment to AI-native drug development.

Notes

About Pathos AI

Pathos AI is an AI and technology company advancing its own pipeline of cancer therapies. Its Foundry platform redesigns drug development from first principles: identifying undervalued clinical assets, making portfolio decisions with continuously updated probability-of-success calculations, and executing clinical trials with AI-native monitoring. Pathos’s pipeline includes clinical-stage programs in mCRPC, multiple myeloma, and MET-altered NSCLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Pathos AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.