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Fisk Electric Awarded $26.9 Million Electrical Renovation Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company (“Fisk”), has been awarded an electrical renovation project valued at approximately $26.9 million by a confidential customer for a healthcare facility in Houston, Texas.

The project encompasses the modernization of the facility’s electrical distribution systems supporting its normal, life safety, and emergency power operations—critical systems essential to uninterrupted patient care and facility operations. The scope of work includes the replacement of 5kV switchgear located in the basement and penthouse levels, installation of new 480-volt and 208-volt switchboards, and the implementation of a new bus riser system serving levels 7 through the penthouse. All work is being performed in an active healthcare environment, requiring detailed coordination, phased execution, and strict adherence to hospital safety and operational protocols.

Construction is currently underway and substantial completion is anticipated in April 2027. The contract value will be reflected in the Company’s backlog for the second quarter of 2026.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.

Contacts

Tutor Perini Corporation
Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
www.tutorperini.com

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Tutor Perini Corporation

NYSE:TPC
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Contacts

Tutor Perini Corporation
Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
www.tutorperini.com

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