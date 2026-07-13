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Lunda Construction Awarded $33.4 Million Project on Highway 77

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction (“Lunda”), has been awarded a contract valued at $33,446,403 by the Minnesota Department of Transportation for Project SP 2758-75. The project is in Hennepin and Dakota Counties on Highway 77 from Nicols Road to American Boulevard. The scope of work includes grading, concrete and bituminous surfacing, installation of high-tension cable guardrail, lighting, and rehabilitation of 10 bridges.

Work is expected to begin in the fall of 2026 with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2028. The contract value will be reflected in the Company’s backlog for the third quarter of 2026.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.

Contacts

Tutor Perini Corporation
Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
www.tutorperini.com

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Tutor Perini Corporation

NYSE:TPC
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Contacts

Tutor Perini Corporation
Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
www.tutorperini.com

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