Lunda Construction is the Apparent Low Bidder on a $28.6 Million Project on Highway 243

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction (“Lunda”), has been identified by the Minnesota Department of Transportation as the apparent low bidder for Project SP 1311-06. Lunda’s bid value is $28,551,380. The project is in Chisago (MN) and Polk (WI) Counties on Highway 243 from 0.25 miles west of the St. Croix River to Cascade Street (WI 35). The scope of work includes grading, bituminous pavement, reinforced soil slope, ADA improvements, and construction of a bridge.

Work is expected to begin in the fall of 2026 with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2028. The contract value is expected to be reflected in the Company’s backlog for the third quarter of 2026.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.