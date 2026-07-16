Tutor Perini Building Corp. Selected for $140 Million Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola Renovation and Expansion Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Tutor Perini Building Corp. (“TPBC”), has been selected by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for its $140 million renovation and expansion project of Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola in Pocola, Oklahoma. The scope of work includes interior and exterior renovations of the existing hotel and casino, including all food and gaming venues, as well as construction of a new adjacent seven-story, 130-room hotel tower with a spa, fitness center, and pool complex.

TPBC has been working on the preconstruction phase of this project since 2025, and construction work is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026. The contract value will be added to Tutor Perini’s backlog incrementally as design milestones are achieved and subsequent construction phases are awarded.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.