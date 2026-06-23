Akumin and CGS Premier Launch Mobile Healthcare Innovations to Scale Akumin AXIS® Portfolio of Relocatable Clinics

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akumin Inc. (“Akumin” or the “Company”), a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and oncology solutions, has announced the formation of Mobile Healthcare Innovations (MHI), a joint venture partnership with Wisconsin based manufacturer CGS Premier, to engineer, assemble and deploy Akumin AXIS® relocatable clinics to meet growing U.S. demand.

Leaders cut the ribbon on a new 85,400-square-foot facility in New Berlin, Wisconsin, purposefully built in size and structure to support high-volume production. Share

Leaders cut the ribbon on a new 85,400-square-foot facility in New Berlin, Wisconsin, purposefully built in size and structure to support high-volume production.

“As demand for imaging and oncology services continues to grow across the country, the completion of this new facility allows us to deliver products quickly and efficiently,” said Henry Howe, chief executive officer of Akumin. “We now have the capacity and infrastructure to scale our solutions in a way that directly meets that need.”

The creation of MHI ensures an efficient production pipeline for the Akumin AXIS® - the nation’s first fully relocatable, self-contained imaging and oncology clinics with pre-installed MRI, PET or LINAC technology, and designed for enhanced patient experience.

“We’re excited to combine engineering expertise and manufacturing scalability to support the need in healthcare infrastructure while keeping the purpose and patient in mind,” said Greg Peterson, chief executive officer of MHI.

The investment in MHI helps drive local job creation and economic development while also positioning Akumin to continue supporting long-term growth across its national network of partners, including more than 800 hospitals and physician groups.

About Akumin

Akumin is a leading U.S. provider of advanced imaging and radiation oncology services, committed to excellence in patient care and expanding access to life-saving diagnostics and treatments. Serving millions annually, Akumin operates one of the nation’s largest networks of fixed-site radiology centers and mobile imaging and oncology solutions, including the innovative Akumin AXIS®. Partnering with over 800 hospitals and physician groups, Akumin combines clinical expertise, operational excellence, and advanced technology to broaden access, enhance care standards, and meet community needs. Through innovation and collaboration, Akumin is pioneering the future of patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

About Mobile Healthcare Innovations (MHI)

Mobile Healthcare Innovations designs and fabricates advanced mobile healthcare environments that enable providers to deliver critical services where patients need them most. From mobile radiology units to mobile oncology treatment environments, we build custom mobile medical facilities that help healthcare organizations reach underserved communities, reduce barriers to care, and improve patient outcomes.