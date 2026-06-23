MediaPSC Launches “Premier Social Media Package” – A Comprehensive Video + Social Media Marketing Solution for Healthcare Providers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaPSC a leading digital media and content production company serving the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of its new “Premier Social Media Package,” a fully integrated video production and social media marketing solution designed specifically for providers and their healthcare practices seeking to elevate its digital presence and grow patient engagement.

MediaPSC's Premier Social Media Package combines cinematic video, social media, SEO & AI optimization, and digital branding into one scalable marketing platform Share

Built from more than 15 years of experience producing premium digital content, the Premier Social Media Package combines cinematic video production, strategic social media management, SEO and AI focused content creation, and digital brand consulting into one scalable marketing platform tailored to healthcare providers.

“Today’s patients discover and evaluate providers online before ever scheduling a consultation,” said Scott Jorgensen, CEO of MediaPSC. “Practices that consistently educate, build trust, and communicate authentically through video and social media are winning attention in the marketplace. The Premier Social Media Package was created to help providers do exactly that.”

The Company’s package integrates several core services into one streamlined solution, including:

On-location video production and filming

Long-form and short-form content creation

Social media strategy and management

Reels and short-form video deployment

Caption writing and physician brand messaging

SEO blog & AI content optimization with website visibility support

All content is customized to the individual provider and optimized for platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube Shorts.

MediaPSC’s approach is already delivering measurable results for leading aesthetic practices. A recent social media case study for Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa demonstrated explosive audience growth driven by a reels-first educational content strategy. Between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026, the practice experienced more than 3,253% follower growth, increasing from approximately 1,900 followers to more than 65,000 followers while generating nearly 500,000 views in Q1 2026 alone. Notably, over 82% of views came from non-followers — demonstrating powerful organic discovery and audience expansion.

“Our goal is not simply to post content,” Jorgensen added. “It’s to create meaningful digital engagement that converts visibility into consultations, strengthens physician credibility, and positions practices as leaders within their specialty.”

The Premier Social Media Package also supports multiple business models and practice structures, from individual physicians and boutique practices to large multi-location surgical organizations seeking consistent branding and scalable digital growth strategies. MediaPSC additionally offers customized website development, monthly management services, studio filming access, educational podcast production, and strategic consulting tailored specifically to the healthcare and aesthetic industries.

Healthcare providers interested in learning more about the Premier Social Media Package or MediaPSC’s social media services can visit the company’s social media services page at: Social Media - MediaPSC

Providers can also view the MediaPSC social media overview video and examples of physician content strategies directly through the company website.

About MediaPSC

Founded in 2009, MediaPSC is the leading digital multimedia company specializing in high-quality, provider-delivered video messaging for healthcare practices and industry partners. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, MediaPSC’s expert team helps practices and companies across plastic surgery, dermatology, medical spas, dentistry, fertility, sports medicine, and other medical specialties tell their stories through dynamic, engaging, and trusted content.