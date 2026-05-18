Visa and Jason Sudeikis Turn the Simplest Goal in Football Into the Biggest Fan Moments at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the FIFA World Cup 2026™, everything can change in a split second. A quick pass. A simple finish. A tap in goal. This summer, Visa (NYSE: V), the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, is turning those fleeting moments into something much bigger—launching Tap In, a bold new global campaign based on the belief that everything is a tap in with Visa.

Built around one of football’s most recognizable finishes, Tap In takes the simplest touch in the game and turns it into a powerful metaphor for how Visa works: fast, seamless, and effortless in the moments that matter most. At the FIFA World Cup™, that idea moves beyond storytelling, unlocking opportunity in communities and connecting fans directly to the action as it unfolds live.

When Players Tap In, Fans Do Too

At the heart of the campaign, Visa brings the passion of football to life across all three host countries—delivering exclusive promotions, unforgettable moments, and once-in-a-lifetime prizes to cardholders. When the ball hits the back of the net, the moment doesn’t stop at the stadium—it travels instantly to fans’ screens.

Visa cardholders across the United States and Canada can register to enter Tap In to Score1, a Visa exclusive promotion that can make every match and every tap in goal mean something more. Fans can stay connected throughout the tournament for a chance to win daily, knowing the next tap in goal on the pitch could unlock even more prizes. From FIFA World Cup™ match tickets and a potential trip to the Final, to signed memorabilia and limited-edition merchandise, Tap In to Score turns match moments into shared celebration and opportunity.

With a simple, repeatable cadence that mirrors the flow of the tournament, Tap In to Score is designed to keep fans engaged beyond kickoff—making participation easy, intuitive, and woven into the rhythm of every matchday.

In Mexico, eligible Visa cardholders can register to enter Pásala Para Ganar2—a promotion offering fans the chance to win tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match just by registering their eligible cards. Winners will be randomly selected and notified in early June.

Jason Sudeikis Leads a Global Roster Built for the Moment

To bring Tap In to life, Visa has assembled a lineup that blends humor, cultural credibility, and football greatness. The campaign launches with a high impact hero film that captures the unpredictability, energy, and joy of the FIFA World Cup™—showing how a single tap can ripple far beyond the pitch.

Award winning actor Jason Sudeikis anchors the campaign, journeying through the U.S., Mexico and Canada, using his Visa card to make every step of his FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience easier—illustrating how Visa removes friction and unlocks fandom in real life.

He is joined in the Tap In campaign by some of the most exciting and iconic figures in the tournament today, including Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Christian Pulisic, Jorge Campos, and legendary announcer, Andrés Cantor.

Together, they celebrate a simple truth fans instantly recognize: the smallest touches can create the biggest moments.

“Football has this way of making even the smallest moment feel shared,” said Jason Sudeikis. “Tap In helps fans stay connected to that feeling—whether they’re on the pitch, in the stands, or at home.”

From Screens to Streets: Making the FIFA World Cup™ a Connected Experience

Tap In rolls out across broadcast, digital, social, creator partnerships, and live fan moments—meeting fans where football culture lives today. Tap In notifications, creator-led explainers, and immersive environments bring Tap In to life as an always-on FIFA World Cup™ experience.

Visa’s Tap In Studio activation at select stadiums and major host cities invites fans to step inside the campaign, blending football, art—from Visa’s first-ever global art collection—and culture, while unlocking an experience only Visa can deliver.

Tap In to Impact

Visa’s Tap In campaign is also taking the energy of the FIFA World Cup™ and turning it into economic impact that directly supports small businesses, creators and communities across host countries.

Through Tap In to Impact, Visa is committing $600,000 to three nonprofit partners across each host country: SCORE in the United States, Pro Mujer in Mexico, and Futurpreneur in Canada. These investments support the local business owners, mentors, and community-builders transforming a global tournament into lasting local impact, ensuring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup™ leaves a lasting legacy where it’s played.

Everything Is a Tap In With Visa

“Fans don’t just watch the FIFA World Cup™—they live it,” said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer at Visa. “Tap In keeps them closer to every moment, turning the easiest goal in football into an invitation for fans everywhere to participate. One tap, and you’re in.”

To learn more about Visa’s Tap In to Score and how to register to enter for a chance to win match-triggered prizes, visit visa.com and follow Visa on social.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be current Visa cardholder as of May 1, 2026, 50 U.S./D.C., PR, or CAN, 18+/age of maj. Match Ticket winners responsible for travel & accommodations. For CAN res. Skill test req’d. Ends July 20, 2026. Rules/Elig: https://tevnt.com/VisaFWC26Promo

2 Rules/Elig: https://tevnt.com/VisaFWC26Promo/mx/