Rapid Medical Announces FDA Clearance of TIGERTRIEVER 25 and First Clinical Cases

SOUTHLAKE, Texas & YOKNEAM, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Medical™, a leading developer of active endovascular devices, today announced U.S. FDA clearance of the TIGERTRIEVER™ 25, the latest addition to its TIGERTRIEVER platform, along with the first clinical cases demonstrating its performance in treating large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke. Designed specifically for large clot burden in proximal vessels, TIGERTRIEVER 25 combines a 53 mm capture length with proprietary real-time force control. This capability, unique to the TIGERTRIEVER platform, enables physicians to actively control clot interaction during procedures, driving consistent performance across a wide range of clinical scenarios, including long thrombi and stenotic vessels, where conventional devices are limited.

The TIGERTRIEVER 25's adaptability enables effective engagement across long segments and makes it particularly valuable in large vessel occlusions with high clot burden, even in challenging, angulated anatomy, says Edgar Samaniego, MD. Share

“With every thrombectomy, we aim at our first pass being the last,” said Edgar Samaniego, MD, MS, University of Iowa, who performed the first U.S. case. “The TIGERTRIEVER 25 demonstrated excellent conformability to the vessel anatomy, accommodating the MCA diameter with a smooth transition into the terminal ICA. This adaptability allows for effective engagement across long segments and makes it particularly valuable in large vessel occlusions with high clot burden, even in challenging, angulated anatomy.”

TIGERTRIEVER™ 25 is the largest thrombectomy device available, specifically engineered to address occlusions in proximal vessels such as the internal carotid artery (ICA) and M1 segment, which are among the most challenging cases in stroke intervention. The device combines extended capture length, active operator-controlled expansion, and a distal net designed to maintain clot engagement over long segments—key factors in reducing clot fragmentation and distal embolization.

“Acute ischemic stroke intervention today demands a diverse and adaptable toolkit to effectively address the wide spectrum of anatomical and clinical scenarios we encounter, and I am very impressed with the versatility of the TIGERTRIEVER 25 device,” said Demetrius Lopes, MD of Advocate Health Care. “Its design streamlines the procedural approach and has the potential to simplify the pathway to achieving first-pass success—an outcome that remains critical for improving patient outcomes in mechanical thrombectomy.”

TIGERTRIEVER™ 25 expands Rapid Medical’s portfolio to address large clot burden cases, complementing recent clinical validation in small vessels from the TIGERTRIEVER™ 13 DISTALS randomized trial and positioning the platform across the full spectrum of stroke intervention.

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical expands what’s possible in neurovascular treatment by pioneering advanced interventional devices for ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical’s products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the anatomy and tailor their approach to each patient for better procedural outcomes. Product families include TIGERTRIEVER™, COMANECI™, and DRIVEWIRE™. Not all products are available in all geographies. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com.