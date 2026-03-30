Subway® Canada Steps Up to the Plate with a New Multi-Year Partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subway Canada has entered a new multi-year partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, uniting the quick-service restaurant (QSR) with Canada’s largest professional sports fan base. With nearly 3,000 Subway restaurants nationwide, fans can expect a robust program that includes national contests, broadcast and in-game features.

As Canada’s leading better-for-you QSR, Subway’s partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays highlights a strong link between their target audiences. Both brands attract passionate sports fans who seek affordable, nutritious meals and lead active, on-the-go lifestyles—resonating with the Blue Jays’ nationwide fan base.

This national partnership will feature integrated Toronto Blue Jays assets, including in-stadium signage at Rogers Centre, broadcast-visible placements, in-game features, Bluejays.com presence, digital integrations and social content from both organizations, as well as in-restaurant presence and contesting.

Courtney Hindorff, Managing Director, Subway Canada, states: “Toronto Blue Jays fans and Subway guests share a passion for staying active and enjoying great food on the go. With our coast-to-coast restaurant network, we’re excited to connect with fans nationwide and become a part of their game-day experience with friends and family.”

Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays, said the agreement reflects the team’s commitment to partnering with brands that serve Canadians nationally: “The Toronto Blue Jays reach fans across the country. We welcome Subway Canada as a national partner and look forward to providing additional value for fans throughout the season.”

About Subway® Restaurants

With nearly 3,000 locations nationwide, Subway Canada is dedicated to serving freshly made sandwiches at great value to millions of guests. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by a network of dedicated Subway franchisees who are passionate about consistently delivering a high-quality, convenient guest experience and contributing positively to their local communities.

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