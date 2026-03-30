-

Subway® Canada Steps Up to the Plate with a New Multi-Year Partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays

original

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subway Canada has entered a new multi-year partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, uniting the quick-service restaurant (QSR) with Canada’s largest professional sports fan base. With nearly 3,000 Subway restaurants nationwide, fans can expect a robust program that includes national contests, broadcast and in-game features.

As Canada’s leading better-for-you QSR, Subway’s partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays highlights a strong link between their target audiences. Both brands attract passionate sports fans who seek affordable, nutritious meals and lead active, on-the-go lifestyles—resonating with the Blue Jays’ nationwide fan base.

This national partnership will feature integrated Toronto Blue Jays assets, including in-stadium signage at Rogers Centre, broadcast-visible placements, in-game features, Bluejays.com presence, digital integrations and social content from both organizations, as well as in-restaurant presence and contesting.

Courtney Hindorff, Managing Director, Subway Canada, states: “Toronto Blue Jays fans and Subway guests share a passion for staying active and enjoying great food on the go. With our coast-to-coast restaurant network, we’re excited to connect with fans nationwide and become a part of their game-day experience with friends and family.”

Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays, said the agreement reflects the team’s commitment to partnering with brands that serve Canadians nationally: “The Toronto Blue Jays reach fans across the country. We welcome Subway Canada as a national partner and look forward to providing additional value for fans throughout the season.”

About Subway® Restaurants
With nearly 3,000 locations nationwide, Subway Canada is dedicated to serving freshly made sandwiches at great value to millions of guests. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by a network of dedicated Subway franchisees who are passionate about consistently delivering a high-quality, convenient guest experience and contributing positively to their local communities.

Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates.

© 2026 Subway.

Contacts

subway@veritasinc.com

Industry:

Subway Canada

Release Versions
EnglishFrench

Contacts

subway@veritasinc.com

Social Media Profiles
Subway Québec
Subway Canada
More News From Subway Canada

Subway® Canada Launches New All Dressed Sauce Inspired by Ruffles®, Bringing an Iconic Canadian Flavour to Subs Nationwide

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subway® Canada is celebrating one of Canada’s most iconic homegrown flavours with a bold new culinary innovation: the All Dressed Sauce inspired by Ruffles. Available nationwide now, Subway is transforming the beloved flavour of Canada’s #1 All Dressed chip into a one-of-a-kind sauce. Delivering the sweet, tangy, smoky and savoury notes of Ruffles All Dressed chips in every bite, with one easy squeeze. Made in Canada using quality ingredients, this flavour innovation b...

Subway® Canada Powers Up 2026 with Its New Fresh Fit Menu - Five Protein-Packed Sandwiches Under 500 Calories

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subway Canada is kicking off 2026 with a crave-level upgrade. Say hello to the Fresh Fit Menu: five crave-worthy sandwiches, each loaded with 21g+ of protein and under 500 calories. They’re made fresh, they’re bold, and they’re built for Canadians who want great taste without slowing down. Available nationwide now, the Fresh Fit lineup features pre-set sandwiches crafted with protein-forward options, Canadian cheddar cheese, and hearty 6-inch multigrain bread, all made...

Subway® Canada Celebrates National Sandwich Day with the Meaty New ‘TurHamKen’ Creation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The holidays have arrived at Subway Canada with a crave-worthy menu that will entice holiday lovers all season long. Starting today, and in time for National Sandwich Day (November 3), guests can enjoy the new TurHamKen – a festive masterpiece stacked high with Canadian farm-raised Turkey, Canadian farm-raised Rotisserie-Style Chicken, and Black Forest Ham made with Canadian Pork, with the iconic flavours of gravy and stuffing - available all season long. Topped with C...
Back to Newsroom