BZI® Announces Its New ExoClip™, ExoWall™ and EntroDeck™ Products Are Now Available for Architects and Engineers to Integrate Specs Into Early Stages of Building Design to Further Enhance Safety and Efficiency

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BZI® (bzi.com), a top steel and construction company nationally recognized for transformative innovations in its industries, announced today that three proprietary construction breakthroughs, ExoClip™, ExoWall™ and EntroDeck™, are now available for architects and engineers to incorporate into building designs from the earliest planning stages. The new suite of innovations spans substructural seismic protection, unitized wall systems, and prefabricated structural panels — each designed to bring measurable improvements in safety, speed, and build quality. Today's announcement also marks the branding of proprietary BZI products, reflecting the company's continued expansion of integrated offerings across the full construction lifecycle.

“Our focus on productization to enhance building performance is a critical component of BZI’s wholistic customer experience,” said James Barlow, CEO of BZI. “Safety, efficiency and quality are more than a growing brand attached to our company and affiliates. Our integrated and proprietary innovations, products, services and processes span all phases of construction and are proving to have a significant impact on risk mitigation and provide a higher certainty of seamless, smooth execution of top-caliber building projects.”

BZI’s Proprietary Top-Down, Prefabrication Building and Systems

ExoClip™ ExoClip is designed to separate the building facade from the primary structural system. During seismic events or building movement, ExoClip dampens and reduces transferred forces, protecting the envelope and its connections. Unlike rigid connectors that transmit movement directly into the facade, ExoClip functions like a shock absorber, allowing the structure to move while minimizing impact on the envelope. This reduction in transferred load can bring facade systems within acceptable performance thresholds, allowing IMP providers to warranty products that might otherwise be excluded. Additional benefits of ExoClip are lateral and in-plane loads. The design is very effective at absorbing load in high winds as well as expansion and contraction environments.

ExoClip joins BZI's growing portfolio of construction products, equipment, tools, and processes — expanding the resources available to engineers, architects, and end-users. It is part of a broader suite of top-down, prefabrication, and panelization solutions, several of which have been recently renamed to better reflect their expanded capabilities:

ExoWall™ ExoWall™ is a complete, unitized IMP wall panel system, including panels, fittings, and engineered connections, assembled into large panel sets and installed on site. This product offering, an industry first, is warranty eligible by IMP manufacturers and specifiable directly into project plans by architects and engineers. ExoWall is made possible through BZI’s exclusive equipment and processes, including the WallMaster® and WallTable™. ExoWall transforms traditional IMP installation by accelerating project delivery in a safer, and more cost-effective building-envelope solution.

EntroDeck™ EntroDeck is a complete roof or mezzanine panel built at ground level, enabling a controlled, top-down erection process that improves speed, safety, and efficiency. Panels are constructed using the PanelTable® system, then lifted and positioned using MezzMaster® for accurate placement within the steel structure. By shifting assembly from the air to the ground, teams reduce fall exposure, streamline workflows, and improve overall build quality. Unlike other installation methods, panelized sets consolidate multiple steps into a single lift -- reducing labor hours and accelerating project schedules. EntroDeck brings a fundamentally different approach. Many steel structures are built piece-by-piece at elevation. Instead, EntroDeck enables a controlled, top-down strategy.

"The capabilities we are highlighting today are game changers. They reflect our consistent commitment to improving performance and safety for our teams and customers in every way, at every stage, while also elevating industrywide standards,” added Barlow.

"Safety is the cornerstone of any successful project, and BZI's innovative expertise and dedication to safety has consistently impressed me every time we’ve collaborated,” said Billy Wilson, Regional Field Coordinator at Ryan Companies. “I confidently advocate for BZI to work on Ryan Companies' projects.”

For more information about ExoClip, ExoWall and EntroDeck, contact roberthale@bzi.com or call (888) 509-2280.

ABOUT BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. InnovaTech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

BZI’s solution to the construction industry’s labor shortage is accomplished through a partnership with the BZI Academy™. The academy provides training, certifications and continuing education to all its team members. An exclusive technical, safety, vocational and leadership training center, the academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, the academy, formerly known as SteelTech Academy, has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and logged over 33,000 student contact hours in 2025. As part of this expansive training curriculum, the academy also offers a Department of Labor certified Apprenticeship Program, helping to shape relevant skills and advance careers for those wanting to pursue construction as a vocation.

The company continues to receive numerous industry awards and accolades for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

BZI’s President Thomas Harker honored in 2026 Utah Business Forty Under 40

BZI named No. 6 in ENR’s List of Top 20 Steel Companies

The Salt Lake Tribune named BZI No. 3 Utah Top Workplaces 2025 for Large Businesses

BZI®’s affiliate InnovaTech® -- First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category

No. 1 Construction Top Workplaces

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked No. 11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

Utah Business Fast 50 (No. 12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (No. 5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit "Rural Rockstar" Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year 2025 Award – Utah Business

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety awards, the "Erector Award of Honor” and “Safety Award of Merit.” CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and Inc. Leadership Forum and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. Jakob Harker, President of InnovaTech, is a proud member of the Fast Company Executive Board, an organization of select senior executives, founders, business owners, and industry experts who are defining the future of business.

BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.

BZI is completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions nationwide. Its reputation for excellent client and operational performance is attracting premier companies from around the world. These organizations are building with BZI as a trade partner and bringing new economic opportunities across the U.S. through the many BZI projects. Top customer industries include data centers, e-commerce retail, manufacturing facilities for batteries, aerospace, microchips, electric vehicles and food and beverage.

For more information about BZI, visit bzi.com, email office@bzi.com, or call 888.509.2280.