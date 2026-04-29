BZI®’s Customer Growth and Market Expansion Open Many New Job Opportunities at One of the Nation’s Top Places to Work for Its Culture, Training, Safety and Outstanding Benefits

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BZI® (bzi.com), a top steel and construction company nationally recognized for transformative innovations in its industries, announced today its customer growth and expansion has opened up many new job positions across the company’s U.S. markets. The announcement comes at a time when many analysts and economists are claiming that trade and construction professions are offering lucrative and positive professional opportunities, when other industries are harder for workers to break into and achieve a longstanding and stable career.

“BZI offers many unique, high-value career opportunities, a top-quality culture, and extensive benefits to its team members, bringing a positive, nurturing environment personally and professionally,” said James Barlow, BZI CEO. “Our differentiated approach is increasing safety and providing more chances for extensive career growth through specialized training and innovations in equipment and processes. We welcome new team members to join us and grow with the accelerating expansion of our company.”

Specialized Training at BZI Academy:

BZI is proactively addressing the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage through a partnership with the BZI Academy™. The academy provides hands-on training, and real-world application of foundational training to all its team members. An exclusive technical, safety, vocational and leadership training center, the academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, the organization, formerly known as SteelTech Academy, has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and consistently logs over 30,000 student contact hours annually. As part of this expansive training curriculum, the academy also offers a Department of Labor-certified Apprenticeship Program, shaping relevant skills and advancing careers for those wanting to pursue construction as a vocation. All new BZI team members are paid for time spent attending the comprehensive training at the academy.

“I see the positive outcomes of BZI’s commitment to investing in its people and shaping the next generation of industry professionals every day,” said Chloe Johnson, American Welding Society (AWS) Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) and instructor at BZI Academy. “It’s extremely rewarding to see the fulfillment and personal development in the teams who come through the academy for training.”

Tim Gardiner, BZI Academy instructor and the director of its apprenticeship program, added that BZI provides a rich and supportive environment for team members to develop and succeed along with the growth and success of the company. “Illustrative of BZI’s commitment to its teams and people, the BZI Academy provides growth and pathways to prosper and excel personally and professionally. I am humbled to participate in a program that is improving lives, while we provide excellent wholistic services to our many US and international clients,” said Gardiner.

Safety is Paramount:

Ensuring safe working environments through innovations and training is core and integral to BZI’s operations. The industry has noticed through national recognition for the company’s various safety numbers. AISC has recently presented BZI with its safety Erector Award of Honor, which represents that AISC acknowledges the efforts, large and small, that BZI has made to operate in a safe and efficient way. BZI’s DART is measured at 0.00.

The American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) represents a large community of structural engineers, fabricators, and educators, and is a not-for-profit technical institute and trade association serving the structural steel design and construction industry in the U.S.

Recognition as a Top Company for Employees:

BZI is ranked as one of the nation’s top companies to work for and has received many Top Workplaces awards. The company recently won several 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces awards, including the Leadership Award for BZI’s CEO; #1 Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers and #7 ranking for top companies 500-999 employees. These wins joined the additional eight Top Workplaces Culture Excellence and Industry Awards, BZI announced in early April. BZI was recognized with the Construction Industry Award and seven culture awards for the following areas of accomplishment:

Innovation

Compensation & Benefits

Leadership

Purpose & Values

Employee Appreciation

Professional Development

Employee Well-Being

“BZI brings a positive culture, while building thriving communities and creating high-value opportunities to our team members. These core company values drive our decisions, and ultimately dictate the success of our organization. The approach is at the heart of everything we do at BZI,” added Thomas Harker, President of BZI. “It is crucial that our team members feel fulfilled and experience many forms of benefits – monetarily, quality of life, and career growth.”

Jesus Cadena joined the company in January of 2021, and through his experience with BZI’s extensive benefits and training, has grown from his beginning role as a welder, to now a top leader in the company developing and driving higher forms of safety for his fellow team members. His success story has attracted many other construction professionals to BZI. “I am a true example of the career growth that can occur at BZI and illustrate how BZI treats its team members, fostering not only a positive and safer work environment, but also offering many avenues and assistance to enhance careers and improve overall quality of life for everyone who works here.”

Gardiner added, “We prepare team members for their overall vocational path, bringing skills training and guidance to last throughout their career. It’s an honor to walk with our team members throughout their journey of professional development and growth, and to witness their ongoing transformations.”

The trade and construction sectors are experiencing significant growth in the coming years due to an aging workforce and other industries experiencing cuts from automation and the growth of artificial intelligence. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/demand-construction-professionals-soars-2026-jim-rogers-oncoc/

To learn more about career opportunities at BZI, visit bzi.com/careers.

ABOUT BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. InnovaTech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

The company continues to receive numerous industry awards and accolades for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

USA TODAY 2026 Top Workplaces Leadership Award to BZI CEO James Barlow

USA TODAY 2026 #1 Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers

USA TODAY 2026 #7 Top Workplaces for companies 500-999

Seven Top Workplaces Excellence in Culture awards in 2026

Top Workplaces 2026 Construction industry Award

BZI’s President Thomas Harker honored in 2026 Utah Business Forty Under 40

BZI named No. 6 in ENR’s List of Top 20 Steel Companies

The Salt Lake Tribune named BZI No. 3 Utah Top Workplaces 2025 for Large Businesses

BZI®’s affiliate InnovaTech® – First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category

No. 1 Construction Top Workplaces

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked No. 11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

Utah Business Fast 50 (No. 12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (No. 5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit "Rural Rockstar" Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year 2025 Award – Utah Business

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety award, the "Erector Award of Honor” multiple times. CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and Inc. Leadership Forum and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. Jakob Harker, President of InnovaTech, is a proud member of the Fast Company Executive Board, an organization of select senior executives, founders, business owners, and industry experts who are defining the future of business.

BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.

BZI is completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions nationwide. Its reputation for excellent client and operational performance is attracting premier companies from around the world. These organizations are building with BZI as a trade partner and bringing new economic opportunities across the U.S. through the many BZI projects. Top customer industries include data centers, e-commerce retail, manufacturing facilities for batteries, aerospace, microchips, electric vehicles and food and beverage.

For more information about BZI, visit bzi.com, email office@bzi.com, or call 888.509.2280.