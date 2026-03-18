Mave Health Raises $2.1M to Launch Focus and Stress Regulation Wearable

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mave Health, a neurotech company, announced $2.1 million in seed funding led by Blume Ventures with participation from other funds and angel investors, including Stanford Angels, Dhaval Shroff, and Raymond Russell. The company recently launched a non-invasive wearable headset built to improve focus, elevate mood, and regulate stress in just 20 minutes a day.

Mave's consumer wearable is designed to enhance your mood, focus and stress regulation in just 20 minutes a day. Share

Mave debuted with over 500 beta customers ahead of its public release last month. Based on self-reported data collected after four weeks of use:

80% reported productivity gains exceeding 60%

Users reported an average mood improvement of 77%

75% reported stress reductions above 50%

The wearable headset supports everyday mental health and cognitive performance. Its underlying technology, transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), has been studied for over 25 years, with more than 10,000 published papers globally. tDCS has an excellent safety profile and is well-suited for at-home use. Mave packages this science into a lightweight, consumer-friendly device.

“The brain is the most complex system we rely on every day, and modern life is constantly overloading it. We expect it to perform at peak levels without giving it the support it needs,” said Dhawal Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Mave Health. “Instead of chasing short-term boosts that come with long-term costs, we believe in strengthening the underlying systems that drive focus, mood, and stress regulation. Our approach is to use neurotechnology that is proven to be safe, effective, and easy to use.”

About the Product

The Mave headset delivers low-intensity electrical stimulation designed to strengthen the prefrontal cortex, the brain region associated with attention, emotional regulation, and stress response. Users wear the device for 20 minutes a day while working, reading, meditating, or going about their routine. There is no learning curve and no active effort required.

Most users report noticeable improvements within 15 to 20 days, with benefits compounding over time. The companion app allows users to log sessions, personalize protocols, and track progress without collecting any brain data.

Availability

Mave is available for pre-order at $495 and requires no subscription fees. Shipping begins in April 2026 to customers in the United States and India.

Technical Specifications

The Mave headset weighs 100 grams and lasts up to one month on a single charge with regular use. Each stimulation session lasts 20 minutes and uses an intensity of 1-2 mA, targeting the prefrontal cortex.

The headset does not collect brain data or require ongoing internet connectivity. The companion app can sync with popular fitness wearables to help users track correlations with sleep quality, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and other related metrics.

Company Vision

“Most of us only think about mental health when something goes wrong,” said Dhawal Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Mave Health. “That is why my co-founders Jai Sharma, Aman Kumar, and I started Mave. We are giving people the ability to regain control over their focus, energy, and clarity so they can perform at their best and live more fully every day.”

About Mave Health

Mave Health exists to unlock the productivity and resilience that modern life often keeps out of reach. The company develops non-invasive wearable headsets to help people improve focus, mood and stress regulation. The product uses transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) to strengthen the prefrontal cortex in 20-minute daily sessions. Mave Health is a San Francisco and Bengaluru-based neurotechnology company founded in 2023 by Dhawal Jain, Jai Sharma, and Aman Kumar.