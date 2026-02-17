Beyond Spots & Dots Commits $50,000 to Penn State University Communications Students

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, announces its support of the Penn State University Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and its chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) by committing $50,000 to the chapter over the next five years. The agency’s sponsorship will help cover a wide range of student expenses, including travel, software, presentation materials, and other needs related to their participation in the AAF’s National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC).

As a proud Penn State alumna, Beyond Spots & Dots Founder Melanie Querry is passionate about supporting the next generation of advertising professionals. This sponsorship reflects the agency’s commitment to fostering growth and creativity within the industry while investing in future talent.

“Penn State’s AAF chapter provides students with hands-on opportunities to collaborate, problem-solve, and showcase their talent on a national stage,” said Melanie Querry, Founder & President of Beyond Spots & Dots. “As a Penn State graduate and a member of the Ad/PR Network Board, I’m honored to support this incredible group of future industry leaders as they chase their dreams and continue to represent Penn State’s tradition of excellence.”

The NSAC is a premier collegiate competition that tasks student teams with developing a comprehensive integrated campaign for a real-world client. Penn State’s chapter of AAF consistently demonstrates creativity, strategic thinking, and professionalism, all of which align with Beyond Spots & Dots’ core values. Participation in the competition equips Penn State students with practical skills, a grounding in teamwork, and industry-ready experiences. With this sponsorship, students will have the resources necessary to focus on delivering standout campaigns while building invaluable skills and connections that will shape their careers.

“It’s as hands-on and real-life as anything our students do, and our students are really committed to it,” said Dave Wozniak, the Donald P. Bellisario Career Advancement Professor in the Department of Advertising/Public Relations, who annually serves as the adviser for the NSAC team. “Melanie’s gift will go a long way toward supporting out students, giving them one less thing to worry about as part of the competition. We’re truly thankful for the gift, which will help the team put its best foot forward and benefit the students in terms of professional and skill development as part of the competition.”

To learn more about Beyond Spots & Dots and its ongoing support of the advertising community, visit https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/giving-back.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

About the Penn State American Advertising Federation (AAF) Chapter

The Penn State Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) actively competes in the AAF’s National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC), the premier collegiate advertising challenge in the country. Through NSAC, Penn State students gain hands-on, real-world experience by developing a fully integrated marketing and communications campaign for a national corporate client. Each year’s client provides a detailed case study outlining the brand’s history, competitive landscape, and current marketing challenge. Students then conduct research, analyze insights, and create a comprehensive strategic campaign that mirrors the process used by professional advertising agencies. Participation in NSAC equips Penn State students with practical skills, teamwork experience, and industry-ready thinking that prepares them for internships and careers in advertising, marketing, and media.

