Breathe Right® Nasal Strips and Champion Tennis Pro Madison Keys Join Forces to Unlock Better Rest

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH), the makers of Breathe Right nasal strips, today announced a partnership with world-renowned American tennis player Madison Keys to highlight the benefits of Breathe Right in relieving nasal congestion for a more restful night’s sleep. The tennis star uses the nasal strips as part of her nighttime routine so she can unlock better breathing and better rest to stay on her A-game on the court.

While many tennis players use Breathe Right nasal strips during practice or matches, Keys uses Breathe Right strips to level-up her sleep routine. The #1 pharmacist-recommended nasal strip, Breathe Right is completely drug-free and offers instant nasal congestion relief for up to 12 hours, so you can rely on them to help you breathe better, no matter when or where you use them.

“I take sleep very seriously – quality rest is critical for setting myself up for success on the court. My nightly routine always includes Breathe Right nasal strips so I can relieve nasal congestion and breathe comfortably while sleeping,” said Keys. “My tournament schedule has me in new cities all the time, making it really hard to stick to a wellness routine. I always pack Breathe Right and apply a strip before bed, so I can breathe easier and sleep soundly no matter where I am.”

Keys will be helping to educate people on how she uses Breathe Right to help relieve nasal congestion – and how it might help other nasal congestion sufferers who are playing a sport, going to sleep, or simply just need more air. If you’re interested in joining Keys in leveling up your breathing with Breathe Right, when you suffer from nasal congestion, visit the link here— her go-to strip is Extra Strength Clear, but Breathe Right is available in a variety of sizes and strengths.

About Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Foundation Consumer Healthcare, LLC (FCH) is an over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare company located in Pittsburgh, PA. As one of the fastest growing OTC healthcare companies, FCH develops and markets a variety of expert recommended, consumer-preferred OTC healthcare products. FCH and the Foundation Consumer family of companies are dedicated to growing and supporting Proven Brands and Trusted Products, including Breathe Right®, Plan B One-Step®, Children’s Dimetapp®, Anbesol® and St. Joseph® Low Dose Aspirin and more.