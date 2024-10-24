Spectrum Healthcare Partners Leverages Pramana’s AI-Enabled Scanners to Bring Digital Pathology to Central Maine Healthcare

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Maine Healthcare (CMH) has upgraded its pathology capabilities through its collaboration with Spectrum Healthcare Partners (SHCP), an independent, multispecialty, physician-owned healthcare practice. Together, they will advance pathology services using Pramana’s autonomous, AI-enabled scanners, improving operational efficiency and providing pathologists with a more comprehensive view to enhance diagnostic confidence.

“Digital pathology is transforming how we deliver care at Central Maine Healthcare at a time when workforce shortages are putting added pressure on our laboratories to keep pace with rising biopsy volume,” said Mark Steciuk, MD, PhD, board-certified pathologist at Spectrum Healthcare Partners and chief of pathology at CMH. “With the integration of autonomous scanners and innovative software, we can provide more reliable and timely results, improve access to subspecialized expertise, and streamline collaboration among our pathology team, all of which ultimately improve care for our patients.”

CMH is the first hospital in Maine to implement digital pathology technology through its collaboration with SHCP. The services will leverage Pramana’s industry-leading SpectralHT scanners, which provide automatic quality assessment, superior image quality, and the ability to scan various slide types with standardized DICOM-format metadata. SHCP pathologists will utilize the data and run best-in-class decision support algorithms on the whole slide images. The offering also incorporates Proscia®’s image management software, an advanced pathology platform that optimizes diagnostic workflows for labs of all sizes. Combined, these efforts will allow patients and referring physicians to receive more accurate diagnoses more quickly.

“We are excited to help bring digital pathology to Central Maine Healthcare through our partnership with Spectrum Healthcare Partners,” said Mike Koenig, chief business officer at Pramana. “Our scanners were selected for their ability to deliver whole slide imaging with built-in quality assurance, driving labor-saving efficiencies. This collaboration brings together the unique expertise of each partner to deliver an integrated solution that meets current needs and is positioned for future innovation in AI-driven pathology, ultimately empowering pathologists while reducing operational burdens.”

