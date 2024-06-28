Minneapolis Agency Preston Spire Designs New Logo for Kennedy Krieger Institute with Eye on Inclusivity and Accessibility

As an homage to the previous logo developed in the 1990s, the new logo features three figures whose identities are intentionally ambiguous to allow for all people to see themselves reflected in the mark.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preston Spire, Minneapolis’ independently-owned “Good Wins” agency, recently unveiled a new, modern logo with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity for Kennedy Krieger Institute, a Baltimore-based organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with care and research focused on pediatric developmental disabilities.

With the new logo, the agency set out to illustrate the cutting-edge work the Kennedy Krieger Institute is doing in pediatric research, while making it fully readable and accessible for anyone to interpret regardless of age or ability. Preston Spire’s design process resulted in a new brand identity catering directly to the diverse audiences, stakeholders and partners the Institute serves today.

“From the initial concepting down to the font design and color selection, we approached this project with thoughtful intention to make a logo that’s fully representative of Kennedy Krieger’s audience,” says Chris Preston, Partner and Chief Creative Officer at Preston Spire. “Our hope is that more organizations will follow suit to make their branding more inclusive for everyone.”

Preston Spire’s new logo design features striking dark purple lettering on a white background, a contrast that is highly readable for readers with limited sight. As an homage to the previous logo developed in the 1990s, the new logo features three figures whose identities are intentionally ambiguous to allow for all people to see themselves reflected in the mark.

“It was very important to us that our new logo meet the accessibility needs and expectations of our patients, students, their families, and the community,” says Bradley Schlaggar, MD, PhD, President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger. “We are very excited to introduce this accessible and modernized logo, which we feel represents how Kennedy Krieger helps those we serve pursue all that's possible in their lives.”

About Preston Spire

Preston Spire is a creative agency known for delivering Good Wins for its clients by supercharging the good so brands can positively grow. Good Wins is a lightning rod for growth-minded CMOs and marketing leaders. Preston Spire has been recognized as a Top 25 Independent Agency on the Effie Effectiveness Index, and as a 2024 Ad Age “Best Places to Work” winner.

