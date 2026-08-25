-

Tetra Tech Awarded $16.8 Million EPA Land Revitalization Technical Services Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a global provider of high-end technical and engineering services, Leading with Science® in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Brownfields and Land Revitalization selected Tetra Tech for a $16.8 million contract to provide planning, engineering design, and technical support for its national Land Revitalization Program.

Under the 4-year contract, Tetra Tech scientists, engineers, and technical specialists will use our Leading with Science® approach and innovative Tetra Tech Delta technologies to support EPA Regional staff and communities with the redevelopment of brownfields and contaminated properties. Tetra Tech will provide expertise in land use planning, sustainable development utilizing green infrastructure, and economic site analyses to provide communities with technical assistance that supports the assessment, cleanup, and reuse of brownfield sites.

“Tetra Tech has been providing innovative technical solutions in supporting EPA’s redevelopment of brownfields and contaminated properties for more than 30 years,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to continue providing high-end technical expertise to return land to productive use while protecting human health and the environment in communities across the United States.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end technical and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Jim Wu, Investor Relations
Charlie MacPherson, Media & Public Relations
(626) 470-2844

Industry:

Tetra Tech, Inc.

NASDAQ:TTEK
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#EPA
#leadingwithscience
#sustainabledevelopment
#tetratech

Contacts

Jim Wu, Investor Relations
Charlie MacPherson, Media & Public Relations
(626) 470-2844

More News From Tetra Tech, Inc.

Tetra Tech Awarded $12.7 Million MCC Engineering Services Contracts

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a global provider of high-end technical and engineering services, Leading with Science® in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) selected Tetra Tech for two contracts totaling $12.7 million to provide independent engineering and technical services for critical infrastructure projects. Under concurrent 5-year contracts, Tetra Tech engineers and technic...

Tetra Tech Awarded $49 Million Multiple-Award Contract for Coastal Geospatial Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a global provider of high-end technical and engineering services, Leading with Science® in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management has selected Tetra Tech for a 5-year, $49 million multiple-award contract to provide geospatial and engineering services for NOAA’s Digital Coast platform. Tetra Tech will provide...

Tetra Tech Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a global provider of high-end technical and engineering services, Leading with Science® in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, today announced results for the third quarter ended June 28, 2026. Revenue and revenue, net of subcontractor costs (net revenue)1, in the third quarter totaled $1.31 billion and $1.11 billion, respectively. Net revenue increased 8% Y/Y excluding USAID / DOS and episodic disaster response....
Back to Newsroom