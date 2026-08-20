Tetra Tech Awarded $12.7 Million MCC Engineering Services Contracts

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a global provider of high-end technical and engineering services, Leading with Science® in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) selected Tetra Tech for two contracts totaling $12.7 million to provide independent engineering and technical services for critical infrastructure projects.

Under concurrent 5-year contracts, Tetra Tech engineers and technical specialists will provide consulting and due diligence services from early-stage needs assessments through feasibility, design, construction supervision, and commissioning. The contracts address a range of transport and vertical infrastructure systems worldwide, including roadways, bridges, ports, airports, and logistics facilities. These contracts build on Tetra Tech’s extensive history supporting MCC Compact development and implementation, including the recently completed Mongolia Water Compact, where Tetra Tech served as Program Management Consultant to MCA-Mongolia on a 7-year, $40 million project overseeing the implementation of critical water supply and wastewater recycling infrastructure improvements in Mongolia.

“For almost two decades, Tetra Tech has provided high-end engineering and technical services to support MCC with their Compact planning, development, and implementation throughout the world,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to support MCC across the entire Compact lifecycle of critical infrastructure projects to advance economic growth, ensure accountable, data-driven performance, and strengthen global security in complex environments.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end technical and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.