Tetra Tech Awarded $49 Million Multiple-Award Contract for Coastal Geospatial Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a global provider of high-end technical and engineering services, Leading with Science® in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management has selected Tetra Tech for a 5-year, $49 million multiple-award contract to provide geospatial and engineering services for NOAA’s Digital Coast platform.

Tetra Tech will provide advanced technical expertise to the Office for Coastal Management to support hazard mitigation, coastal monitoring and development, habitat restoration, and ocean planning for coastal resources nationwide, including the Great Lakes and U.S. territories. Our geomatics specialists, scientists, and engineers will use innovative geospatial data acquisition solutions; provide specialized GIS services, advanced data visualization, analytics, and modeling; design resilient coastal engineering solutions, including nature-based designs; and provide geospatial training to support coastal resource managers.

“Tetra Tech has used our Leading with Science® approach to support NOAA in effectively managing critical U.S. coastal resources for more than 30 years,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to use our Tetra Tech Delta technology solutions to provide U.S. communities with essential information and analyses as they address pressing coastal challenges and build long-term resilience.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end technical and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.