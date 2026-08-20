LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announced that Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD-boosting supplement in the United States†, is now available at GNC and Sam’s Club retail locations and online at www.gnc.com and www.samsclub.com.

Niagen Bioscience Expands Tru Niagen Retail Footprint with GNC and Sam’s Club Share

“Expanding Tru Niagen across GNC and Sam’s Club strengthens our retail footprint and puts the category-leading NAD+ supplement in front of new consumer audiences,” said Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience. “These partnerships reflect the growing demand for credible, science-backed healthy aging solutions.”

With this latest retail expansion, Tru Niagen is now available in nearly 300 retail locations across 44 states combined. At GNC, shoppers can find Tru Niagen Beauty, the first-ever beauty supplement in the US featuring Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR) designed to support skin elasticity and the appearance of hair, skin, and nails, along with Tru Niagen 300mg 30-count bottles in store and online. Sam’s Club shoppers can purchase Tru Niagen 300mg 120-count bottles in store and online.

Supporting cellular function and healthy aging, Tru Niagen is clinically shown to increase NAD+ levels and help sustain them over time. It’s powered by Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most well-researched, efficient, and high-quality NAD-booster available. NAD+ is an essential coenzyme vital to cellular health, mitochondrial function, cellular energy production, and DNA repair. Embodying the highest scientific and quality standards, Tru Niagen is backed by more than 45 human clinical studies, over 500 published scientific studies, and more than 60 patents worldwide, and is recognized by the world’s most rigorous regulatory bodies.

To purchase Tru Niagen on GNC and Sam’s Club e-commerce platforms visit www.gnc.com/brands/tru-niagen and www.samsclub.com/tru-niagen. For more information about the science behind Tru Niagen, visit www.truniagen.com.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global authority in healthy aging and NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically tested product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen™ Plus, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription. NAD Pharmaceuticals Corp., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing therapies for accelerated aging and rare genetic diseases, is conducting research on NB4168, a differentiated small molecule.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 – Dec. 2025)

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “projects,” “continue,” “would” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Niagen Bioscience's NB4168 pharmaceutical development program; planned preclinical, IND-enabling and clinical development activities; the potential timing of an IND submission or first-in-human study; the potential bioavailability, exposure, safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacodynamic or clinical profile of NB4168; and the Company's ability to translate its NAD+ platform into pharmaceutical products; inflationary conditions and adverse economic conditions; our history of operating losses; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain and grow sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; risks of conducting business in China; including unanticipated developments in and risks related to the Company’s ability to secure adequate quantities of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to obtain appropriate contracts and arrangements with U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities required to compound and distribute pharmaceutical-grade Niagen to clinics; the Company’s ability to remain on the U.S. FDA Bulk Drug Substances Nominated for Use in Compounding Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Category 1 list; the Company’s ability to maintain and enforce the Company’s existing intellectual property and obtain new patents; whether the potential benefits of NRC can be further supported; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA and other governmental authorities, including with respect to products seeking to compete in our market; mislabeling or other misleading marketing practices by competitors; economic and market instability, including as a result of tariffs or trade conflicts; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Niagen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.