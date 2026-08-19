ThinKom Awarded OTA with U.S. Army to Deliver Alecto™ High-Power Microwave System for Maneuver C-UAS

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army, through Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires’ Program Manager for Advanced Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Effects (PM ACE), awarded ThinKom Solutions Inc. an Other Transaction prototype project to deliver and evaluate mobile high-power microwave counter-unmanned aerial system capability.

"Alecto, enabled by our patented VICTS antenna, is designed to give soldiers a high-capacity and low-cost per-engagement option that can fire while moving and protect against Group 1 and Group 2 drone threats," said Dan Roman, ThinKom’s VP of EW/HPM. Share

The agreement has a ceiling of $49 million, with initial funding for one of four prototypes requested by PM ACE. Initial funding will also include field testing in 2027 under this project.

Under the agreement, ThinKom will provide its Alecto high-power microwave effector, integrated with government-designated sensors, fire-control capabilities and a mobile platform. The prototype effort will support Army evaluation of non-kinetic, directed energy technologies intended to address emerging unmanned aerial system threats.

“The rapid proliferation of unmanned aircraft systems is creating an urgent need for mobile and scalable counter-UAS capabilities,” said Dan Roman, ThinKom’s vice president for electronic warfare and high-power microwave programs. “Alecto, enabled by our patented VICTS antenna, is designed to give soldiers a high-capacity and low-cost per-engagement option that can fire while moving and protect against Group 1 and Group 2 drone threats. We are proud to support the Army’s rapid-prototyping efforts and its work to deliver effective capabilities to soldiers.”

The prototype will undergo government-led integration, testing and evaluation. Test results will inform future Army decisions regarding the capability. The agreement does not represent a production decision or commitment to procure a specific quantity of systems.

Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, PAE Fires manages an integrated portfolio of offensive, defensive and integrated fires capabilities in support of Army transformation and operational requirements.

About ThinKom Solutions Inc.

Based in Hawthorne, California, ThinKom Solutions Inc. manufactures phased-array antenna systems for commercial, government and defense applications. Additional information is available through the company’s official website.