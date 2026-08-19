BioTalent Canada and Montréal InVivo Announce New Collaboration to Strengthen Quebec’s Life Sciences Workforce

OTTAWA, Ontario & MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioTalent Canada and Montréal InVivo have announced a deepening of their partnership: Montréal InVivo has joined BioTalent Canada as a member and signed on as an official reseller of BioTalent Canada’s training courses to its network of life sciences and health technology (LSHT) organizations across Greater Montréal.

By welcoming Montréal InVivo as a member and reseller partner, we’re deepening our shared ability to support the life sciences and health technology sector in Quebec, and reinforcing BioTalent Canada’s role as a national voice for workforce development. Share

The announcement enhances a productive relationship between the two organizations, giving Montréal InVivo a formal voice in BioTalent Canada’s governance and its members preferred access to BioTalent Canada’s training courses. Together, the organizations are strengthening the bridge between national workforce development resources and one of Canada’s largest life sciences ecosystems.

“Our relationship with Montréal InVivo has grown steadily over the past several years, and this next step reflects the strength of that collaboration,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “By welcoming Montréal InVivo as a member and reseller partner, we’re deepening our shared ability to support the life sciences and health technology sector in Quebec, and reinforcing BioTalent Canada’s role as a national voice for workforce development. When national and regional organizations come together like this, the whole sector benefits.”

Montréal InVivo represents Greater Montréal’s LSHT cluster of more than 1,500 organizations. As a member and reseller of BioTalent Canada’s training courses, it will help extend the reach of national workforce development resources to one of the country’s most significant life sciences ecosystems.

“Joining BioTalent Canada as a member, and now as a reseller of its training courses, is a natural evolution of a partnership we deeply value,” says Stéphanie Doyle, President and CEO of Montréal InVivo. “This lets us bring even more value to our members, equipping them with the training and workforce development resources they need to grow – and to strengthen Canada’s life sciences ecosystem as a whole.”

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for Canada’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, as national conversations continue around strengthening its competitiveness, resilience and long-term sustainability. Partnerships like this one help ensure employers across the country have access to the skilled workforce needed to innovate, scale up and compete globally – reinforcing BioTalent Canada’s role as a leading national voice for workforce development in Canada’s bio-economy.

Are you interested in learning more about BioTalent Canada’s training courses or partnership opportunities? Contact them today at info@biotalent.ca.

Rob Henderson and Stéphanie Doyle are available for comment.

About Montréal InVivo

Montréal InVivo designates the life sciences and health technologies (LSHT) cluster of Greater Montréal. As a non-profit economic development organization, Montréal InVivo aims to create a business environment conducive to the innovation, growth and competitiveness of public and private organizations in the LSHT sector. The cluster represents more than 1,500 organizations, including 753 specifically in LSHT, and nearly 59,000 direct and indirect jobs across Quebec, with Greater Montréal home to 74% of Quebec’s LSHT companies. For more information, please visit montreal-invivo.com.

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, insights and recommendations, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy contributors with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. We are a workforce development council focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

BioTalent Canada practices the high industry standards it recommends to partners. Our organization has been honoured with distinguished recognition based on independent analysis, including the following distinctions: Great Place to Work® since 2019 and one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023 by Great Place to Work Canada®; Employer of Choice by Canadian HR Reporter for 2025; 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer by Canadian HR Reporter since 2023; The Best Leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the 2024 Best Ottawa Business Awards; 2024 Collaboration Catalyst by Magnet Network and One of Canada’s Best Places to Work by HRD Canada for 2024.

For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.