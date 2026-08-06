Conti Federal Awarded $49.8M Contract for B-21 Raider Environmental Protection Shelters

RAPID CITY, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the U.S. Air Force continues building the infrastructure needed to field the B-21 Raider, Conti Federal Services, LLC has been selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, to construct the $49.8 million 80 Row Environmental Protection Shelters (EPS) at Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB). The award marks Conti Federal's tenth contract supporting the B-21 bed-down program, further expanding its role in one of the Air Force's most significant modernization initiatives.

“As our portfolio continues to grow, we’re committed to providing the disciplined enterprise program management, strong local partnerships, and quality execution needed to advance this critical national defense mission.” Share

Designed to shield aircraft from weather and other environmental conditions, the EPS will help preserve the B-21 fleet and support long-term operational readiness. Conti Federal’s scope of work includes the construction of six new pre-engineered metal environmental protection shelters totaling 20,000 square feet, three maintenance kiosks, all associated airfield paving and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) paving, and the partial demolition and repair of existing facilities.

The B-21 Raider’s stealth materials were engineered to be more durable than previous-generation stealth aircraft, reducing reliance on climate-controlled hangars for routine parking and protection. The Environmental Protection Shelters are intended to protect B-21 aircraft from environmental exposure while parked on the flightline, providing a cost-effective way to reduce dependence on enclosed hangar space, minimize weather-related maintenance and downtime, and improve mission readiness.

“Being entrusted with our tenth project supporting the B-21 Raider bed-down at Ellsworth Air Force Base reflects the confidence USACE Omaha District has placed in our team and the success of our enterprise approach to delivering complex, concurrent military construction projects,” said Korey Mullins, Conti Federal’s Vice President of U.S. Operations. “As our portfolio continues to grow, we’re committed to providing the disciplined enterprise program management, strong local partnerships, and quality execution needed to advance this critical national defense mission.”

All construction activities are expected to be completed by November 2028.

With this award, Conti Federal’s B-21 program portfolio at Ellsworth AFB now includes the Alert Facility, Flight Simulator Facility, Phase Maintenance Hangar, Radio Frequency Hangar, Fuel Systems Maintenance Dock, Dock 81, 60 Row EPS North, 60 Row EPS South and the Weapons Loader Training Facility. Together, these projects represent the largest portfolio of B-21 bed-down facilities and infrastructure awarded to a single contractor, reinforcing Conti Federal's role in supporting the Air Force's next-generation strategic deterrent.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.