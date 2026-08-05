Conti Federal Awarded $39.9M Contract for B-21 Raider Alert Facility

RAPID CITY, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services LLC, a leading federal construction and design-build firm, has been awarded a $39.9M firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District to construct the B-21 Raider Alert Facility at Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), South Dakota. The facility will provide secure lodging and readiness space for B-21 aircrews on alert status, supporting the operational readiness of the next generation of U.S. air power.

“This award represents an important milestone as we continue supporting the B-21 Raider Program at Ellsworth Air Force Base,” said Edward Novak, Conti Federal Project Executive Share

Conti Federal's scope includes construction of a 22,000-square-foot, single-story lodging and readiness facility for B-21 aircrews, as well as an Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE) facility supporting B-21 alert operations.

“This award represents an important milestone as we continue supporting the B-21 Raider Program at Ellsworth Air Force Base,” said Edward Novak, Conti Federal Project Executive. “Earning our ninth project reflects the trust our customer has placed in our team and our ability to consistently deliver complex, mission-critical facilities that support national defense.”

Through its continued work supporting the B-21 Raider bed-down program at Ellsworth AFB, Conti Federal has built a significant execution enterprise and established strong relationships with regional trade partners in the Rapid City area. These partnerships and local expertise support efficient project delivery and continued mission success.

Construction activities are expected to be completed in November 2028.

In addition to this award, Conti Federal’s B-21 program portfolio at Ellsworth AFB includes the 60 Row EPS South, Flight Simulator Facility, Phase Maintenance Hangar, Radio Frequency Hangar, Fuel Systems Maintenance Dock, Dock 81, 60 Row EPS North and the Weapons Loader Training Facility. As a key contributor to the B-21 bed-down effort at Ellsworth AFB, Conti Federal continues to support the infrastructure required to advance the future of U.S air power.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.