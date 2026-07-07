Conti Federal Awarded $43.9 Million Ellsworth Air Force Base Environmental Protection Shelter Project

RAPID CITY, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services LLC, a leading federal construction and design-build firm, has been awarded a $43.9M firm-fixed-price contract for the B-21 60 Row South Environmental Protection Shelters (EPS) at Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), South Dakota. Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, the shelters provide protection for the B-21 Raider, extending the life of the aircraft.

Being entrusted with an eighth project at Ellsworth AFB reflects the confidence our customers place in our team to consistently deliver complex, mission-critical facilities that strengthen national defense. said Ed Novak, Project Executive at Conti Federal Share

Conti Federal’s scope of work includes the construction of environmental protection shelters, maintenance kiosks, sitework and utilities, flightline and airfield paving and airfield ground support equipment (GSE).

"This award represents another important milestone in our longstanding partnership with the USACE Omaha District and continued support of the B-21 Raider program," said Ed Novak, Project Executive at Conti Federal. "Being entrusted with an eighth project at Ellsworth Air Force Base reflects the confidence our customers place in our team to consistently deliver complex, mission-critical facilities that strengthen national defense."

The B-21 Raider is designed using next-generation stealth coating to survive extreme weather conditions. The Environmental Protection Shelters extend the aircraft’s lifespan and help protect it from UV exposure, snow, and other weather-related conditions while providing additional space for flight-line maintenance. The shelters also support rapid deployment of aircraft, eliminating the need to relocate them in and out of hangars.

Conti Federal has built an enterprise operation supporting the largest portfolio of B-21 bed-down facilities and infrastructure projects awarded to a single contractor at Ellsworth AFB. This program-level approach has enabled the company to build long term relationships with local trade partners and integrate them early into the planning and execution process, which strengthens coordination, improves efficiency, and supports the successful delivery of mission critical projects.

All construction activities are expected to be completed by October 2028.

With this award, Conti Federal’s B-21 program portfolio at Ellsworth AFB now includes the Flight Simulator Facility, Phase Maintenance Hangar, Radio Frequency Hangar, Fuel Systems Maintenance Dock, Dock 81, 60 Row EPS North and the Weapons Loader Training Facility. As the contractor supporting the nation's largest portfolio of B-21 bed-down projects at a single installation, Conti Federal continues to serve as a trusted partner in delivering the critical infrastructure that enables the future of U.S. airpower.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.