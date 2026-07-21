Conti Federal Makes History with the US Army’s First OTA FORGE Contract

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, LLC, a leading federal construction and design-build firm, has been awarded the first contract of its kind by the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC) using the new Other Transaction Authority (OTA) for military facility construction and repair, securing a $169.1M firm-fixed price contract to execute the FORGE (Facilities, Operations, Readiness, Growth and Experience) Facilities Modernization Program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Tacoma, Washington.

“Securing the first OTA FORGE contract at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is a pivotal milestone that reflects Conti Federal's ability to support the government's evolving approach to alternative project delivery,” said Pete Ceribelli, Chief Executive Officer Share

Under the FORGE Facilities Modernization Program, Conti Federal and lead Designer of Record, Pond & Company, will complete 19 projects forged together under one contract aimed at rapidly enhancing the infrastructure and operational capabilities of the US Army and Air Force to support force projection in the Indo-Pacific region. The project scopes include construction and modernization of operational facilities, energy resilience, training and housing modernization, as well as airlift and infrastructure deployment supporting I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing. The program also includes developing advanced training environments such as simulation centers and specialized training areas.

“Securing the first OTA FORGE contract at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is a pivotal milestone that reflects Conti Federal's ability to support the government's evolving approach to alternative project delivery,” said Pete Ceribelli, Chief Executive Officer. “The FORGE program allows us the flexibility to work more collaboratively with the Government and focus accelerating project implementation to meet critical mission objectives. This approach is perfectly aligned with Conti Federal’s operating philosophy and leverages the strength of our team and our ability to deliver in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.”

This is the first time the US Army has used an OTA for a major-project installation, proving that OTAs can be used on a larger scale to deliver critical infrastructure at the speed of relevance. OTAs allow the Army to move at a much faster pace than the traditional process and are typically awarded to organizations that the government believes can collaborate, innovate, partner, execute and focus on outcomes over process. The JBLM FORGE pilot is an example of the new collaborative delivery model that is focused on rapid implementation to maintain strategic readiness.

All construction activities are expected to be completed by July 6, 2031.

Under the MICC contract, Conti Federal will leverage its experience using an enterprise project approach similar to the strategy used at the eight-project program supporting the B-21 Raider at Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB). The program includes ADD Flight Simulator Facility, Phase Maintenance Hangar, Radio Frequency Hangar, Fuel Systems Maintenance Dock, Dock 81, 60 Row EPS North and Weapons Loader Training Facility. Conti Federal is committed to carrying forward lessons learned from the enterprise approach used on the program at Ellsworth AFB to ensure greater efficiency and excellence at JBLM.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.