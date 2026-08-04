IAA Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking Thoughtful Banking® Platform to Deliver Member-Centric Digital Banking Nationwide

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IAA Credit Union (‘IAA’) selected Mahalo Banking as its new digital banking service provider to enhance member-centric online and mobile banking capabilities. IAA sought a platform capable of modernizing its digital banking experience, strengthening integration with its Corelation KeyStone core, and providing members nationwide with a more flexible and intuitive banking experience.

IAA Credit Union selects Mahalo for its modern, member-focused platform, robust self-service capabilities, and ability to deliver new features that enhance the digital experience. Share

Unlike many credit unions that primarily serve a local community, IAA supports members in all 50 states, making digital banking the primary way members interact with the credit union. To support that mission, IAA selected Mahalo for its modern, member-focused platform, robust self-service capabilities, and ability to deliver new features that enhance the digital experience. The new platform will provide members with greater convenience, expanded account management tools, and a more intuitive banking experience while giving IAA the flexibility to continue evolving its digital services as member expectations change.

“As a credit union serving members across the country, we aim to deliver a seamless digital experience that meets them wherever they are,” said Emily McLeod, Chief Experience Officer of IAA. “We needed a technology partner that could help us build solutions around our members' unique needs rather than asking us to adapt to a one-size-fits-all platform. Mahalo's close alignment with Corelation gives us confidence that we'll be able to move faster, deliver new functionality more efficiently, and provide members with the modern digital experience they expect.”

Throughout the evaluation process, IAA also found Mahalo's collaborative culture to be a key differentiator. Leadership noted the company's willingness to explore customized solutions and develop capabilities that support the credit union's unique operating model. "We wanted more than a technology vendor but a true partner that would listen, adapt, and grow alongside us," added McLeod. "Mahalo consistently demonstrates that mindset. Its team is accessible, responsive, and genuinely interested in helping us offer the best solutions for our members."

The Thoughtful Banking® platform will introduce several capabilities that significantly expand the credit union's digital offerings. Members will be able to open new accounts online, manage certificate renewals through self-service functionality, and access a new member-centric digital experience that consolidates multiple memberships under a single login. Families managing multiple accounts will gain a more complete financial view without maintaining separate credentials for each relationship.

"IAA's nationwide membership requires a digital banking platform that is flexible, scalable, and built to evolve alongside the credit union's growth," said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. "We're excited to partner with the IAA team to deliver a deeply integrated digital banking experience that empowers members, streamlines operations, and provides the innovation needed to support their long-term strategic vision."

About IAA

IAA Credit Union is a member-focused financial institution headquartered in Illinois, serving employees and affiliated members of the Illinois Agriculture Association family of companies, including Illinois Farm Bureau, COUNTRY Financial and Growmark. With approximately $425 million in assets and nearly 18,000 members nationwide, IAA provides convenient, secure digital banking services to members across all 50 states. For more information, visit www.iaacu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.