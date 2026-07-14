Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Launches Mahalo Banking’s Thoughtful Banking® Platform

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoreline Hometown Credit Union (‘Shoreline’) has successfully implemented Mahalo Banking’s Thoughtful Banking® platform, enhancing its digital services and providing members with a more intuitive and secure banking experience.

"From planning through go-live, we had complete confidence in the Mahalo team. Their partnership and support were instrumental to the success of this large, multi-system conversion." — Nathan Grossenbach, President & CEO, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Share

With nearly 99% of member transactions occurring through digital channels, Shoreline recognized the importance of delivering an online and mobile banking experience that matches how members prefer to bank today. The successful launch followed a highly collaborative conversion process between the Shoreline and Mahalo teams.

“From planning through go-live, we had complete confidence in the Mahalo team. Their partnership and support were instrumental to the success of this large, multi-system conversion,” says Nathan Grossenbach, President and CEO of Shoreline. “Mahalo was proactive from the beginning. Its team anticipated potential challenges before they surfaced, communicated clearly, and delivered exactly what they promised.”

The new platform introduces external account linking, which allows members to transfer funds between accounts more easily, as well as greater financial visibility and seamless card management for greater convenience. Enhanced account access and streamlined navigation further elevate the user experience and empower members to independently complete more financial tasks. The platform also offers new administrative tools for member support, including the Impersonate feature that enables authorized employees with the proper security credentials to mirror a member’s digital banking session during support interactions and quickly navigate issues for accelerated troubleshooting and resolution.

Mahalo's deep integration with the Jack Henry™ Symitar® core banking platform used by Shoreline provides real-time connectivity between digital banking and account data. This tight connection enables faster money movement, immediate account updates, and a more cohesive experience across digital channels. Members now have more timely control over their funds through real-time account access, while employees benefit from intuitive workflows and reduced manual intervention.

“This successful launch reflects the results of close collaboration, thorough preparation, and a shared commitment to delivering a modernized digital member experience,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Shoreline approached this implementation with a clear vision for their digital banking experience, and together we provided immediate value for members while creating a strong foundation for future innovation. We’re proud to support them as they build on that momentum and continue evolving alongside member expectations.”

About Shoreline

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has served members since 1941 and was originally formed by a small group of employees from the Hamilton Manufacturing Company of Two Rivers. Today, Shoreline Credit Union is a hometown financial institution headquartered in Manitowoc County and is a member-owned, non-profit financial cooperative serving approximately 8,000 members in nine counties — Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Door, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Sheboygan, in Wisconsin. To learn more, visit shorelinecu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.