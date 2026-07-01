Firelands Federal Credit Union Launches Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® Platform

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firelands Federal Credit Union (‘Firelands FCU’) has successfully launched Mahalo Banking’s Thoughtful Banking® platform to enhance digital banking services, combining modern functionality with real-time core connectivity to deliver greater convenience for both members and staff.

Firelands FCU successfully launches Thoughtful Banking® platform to achieve deep core integration, streamlined money movement, and real-time account access. Share

Firelands FCU worked closely with Mahalo throughout the implementation process, resulting in a well-structured rollout that was delivered on schedule. A key differentiator for Firelands FCU was Mahalo’s collaborative approach and responsiveness throughout the project. The credit union noted that Mahalo’s organizational structure fosters strong partnerships, giving credit unions a meaningful voice.

"Mahalo brought a transparent approach with clear timelines, consistent communication, and helpful guidance. That level of alignment was critical to delivering a successful outcome for our team and our members," said Eric Seckel, Senior Vice President of Operations at Firelands FCU. “We received regular updates as milestones were completed, and everything was delivered on time and on budget, exactly as promised. The conversion was efficiently executed, ultimately delivering a smooth transition and an elevated experience for our members.”

The new platform leverages Mahalo’s deep integration with Firelands FCU’s Corelation KeyStone core, enabling real-time data exchange between digital banking channels and the core system. This connectivity allows transactions and account updates to be reflected instantly across all channels, eliminating delays, reducing manual processes, and creating a more efficient digital banking experience. The platform also streamlines account linking, accelerates money movement capabilities, and improves overall ease of use. Members can now connect external accounts more quickly and take advantage of same-day ACH transfers, providing faster access to funds and greater flexibility.

“Every successful digital banking launch is built on strong collaboration and a shared commitment to delivering an exceptional member experience,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “By working closely with Firelands FCU, we successfully implemented a fully integrated digital banking platform that enhances operational efficiency, empowers members with greater self-service capabilities, and provides the scalability and flexibility needed to support the credit union’s continued growth and evolving digital strategy.”

About Firelands FCU

Firelands FCU is a not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to serving the financial needs of its members across N/NW Ohio. Chartered in 1957, Firelands FCU offers a full range of banking services including checking, savings, loans, credit cards and digital banking. The credit union is committed to improving the financial well-being of its members and the communities it serves. Learn more at firelandsfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.