Members Trust of the Southwest Federal Credit Union Launches Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® Platform

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members Trust of the Southwest Federal Credit Union (‘Members Trust’) went live with Mahalo Banking’s Thoughtful Banking® platform, now delivering a modern digital banking experience built on real-time core integration, expanded self-service capabilities, and greater operational efficiency for both members and staff.

“With a feature-rich platform and responsive real-time support, Mahalo combines powerful functionality with unwavering reliability to create a seamless, intuitive experience at every touchpoint." – Dennis Y’Barbo, Members Trust of the Southwest FCU Share

The implementation marks a significant milestone in the credit union's digital transformation strategy, replacing a legacy banking platform with a fully integrated solution designed to better serve consumer and business members. The credit union selected Mahalo for its deep Corelation Keystone integration, robust functionality, and collaborative approach.

“First impressions mean everything, and Mahalo delivered an exceptional experience from the beginning,” said Dennis Y’Barbo, Chief Technology Officer at Members Trust. “With a feature-rich platform and responsive real-time support, Mahalo combines powerful functionality with unwavering reliability to create a seamless, intuitive experience at every touchpoint. The Mahalo team was an outstanding partner, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to our success and ensuring we achieved an on-time successful launch.”

Member adoption has continued to grow since the launch, with more than 70% of active users enrolled on the platform. Daily login success rates continue to improve as members become familiar with the new experience. Members are already taking advantage of new capabilities introduced through Mahalo's platform, including secure external account transfers through Plaid integration, digital wire requests, self-service debit card controls, and convenient access to years of historical account statements. Business members also benefit from ACH origination, payroll processing, and same-day ACH, providing greater control over payment processing while reducing administrative effort.

A key differentiator of the implementation is Mahalo's ability to streamline digital banking experiences by eliminating manual processes that previously limited both member functionality and staff efficiency. Members can now complete more banking activities independently through online and mobile banking, while employees benefit from streamlined workflows and real-time account updates. “This launch simplifies the digital experience for everyone involved, placing simplicity and ease of use at the center of every core interaction,” Y’Barbo added.

“Members Trust has been an exceptional partner throughout this journey, and their successful launch marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on delivering an outstanding digital banking experience,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Together, we've built a modern digital banking foundation that empowers members with intuitive self-service capabilities, enhances operational efficiency, and provides the flexibility to continuously evolve alongside changing member expectations.”

About Members Trust

Founded in 1936, Members Trust of the Southwest Federal Credit Union is based in Houston and operates two locations in Houston and Stephenville, Texas. With $273 million in assets and 8,905 members, the credit union offers a traditional suite of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, personal loans, home mortgages and certificates of deposit. Learn more at www.mtfcu.coop.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.