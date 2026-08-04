ViiV Healthcare Launches “Do It For Future You” Campaign Inspiring People to Prioritize Their Sexual Health and Future

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Shionogi as a shareholder, announced the launch of “Do It For Future You,” a new multichannel campaign designed to inspire individuals to take control of their health today to better safeguard their future. The campaign encourages discussions between individuals and their health providers about long-acting injectable HIV prevention and treatment options. The campaign uses one clear message: the choices you make today shape your tomorrow.

Our goal with ‘Do It For Future You’ is to help people see that the health decisions they make now shape the life they are building, regardless of their HIV status. Share

Despite scientific progress transforming HIV from a debilitating and fatal illness into a manageable chronic condition, the epidemic persists, with more than 39,000 U.S. diagnoses annually.1 Critical gaps in connection to care remain: only about 25% of people who could benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that can prevent HIV in people who are HIV-negative, are currently taking it,2 and nearly a third of people living with HIV in the U.S. (31%) have not yet achieved viral suppression, which threatens their health and allows for further transmission of HIV.1

Long-acting injectable (LAI) options could help to close these gaps and have been shown to improve adherence and persistence in HIV medicine, leading to continuous viral suppression or protection from HIV. This not only helps to improve long-term individual health outcomes but also helps to reduce transmission, contributing to protecting broader public health.3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15

“Do It For Future You” is brought to life through a series of interconnected, relatable stories, anchored by a new website (ForFutureU.com). The campaign's hero film calls on individuals to prioritize their wellness and take action: “Do it for the you who’s still becoming... The future doesn’t begin someday. It begins right now. With what you do next. With a conversation. A question. A choice you can feel good about.”

“Our goal with ‘Do It For Future You’ is to help people see that the health decisions they make now shape the life they are building, regardless of their HIV status,” said Bithiah Lafontant, Head of Enterprise Communications at ViiV Healthcare. “We believe long-acting injectables are key to building healthy futures because having different treatment and prevention options can help ensure that no one is left behind. For individuals who may find a daily routine challenging, or where persistent stigma creates a barrier to care, long-acting options offer another way to stay consistent, making a thriving, healthy future feel truly within reach.”

“As a trusted community partner and leader of innovation in long-acting HIV prevention and treatment, ViiV Healthcare believes that having a choice in your medicine is essential,” Lafontant added. “By expanding the options available, people can manage their health in a way that actually fits their lives. Whether it’s starting PrEP, beginning treatment, or reconnecting to care, every one of those decisions is a powerful act of self-care and a confident step towards a promising future.”

With more options available than ever before, ViiV Healthcare wants people to walk into their doctor’s appointments prepared with the right questions about dosing, administration, and what to expect from their medicine.

Lafontant continued, “We want people to understand the simple message of this campaign: Your future belongs to you, not HIV. Take control of your sexual health today by asking the right questions and visiting ForFutureU.com to explore resources for talking with your health provider about long-acting injectable HIV prevention and treatment options, and make the choice that best fits your life.”

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 with GSK (LSE: GSK) and Shionogi as current shareholders. The company is dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who could benefit from HIV prevention. ViiV Healthcare’s aims are to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK’s Q2 Results for 2026.

Registered in England & Wales: GSK plc ViiV Healthcare Limited No. 3888792 No. 06876960 Registered Office: 79 New Oxford Street ViiV Healthcare Limited London GSK Medicines Research Centre WC1A 1DG Gunnels Wood Road, Stevenage United Kingdom SG1 2NY Expand

References:

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National HIV prevention and care objectives, 2026. Published 2026. Accessed. https://www.cdc.gov/hiv-data/nhss/national-hiv-prevention-and-care-objectives-2026.html.

2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Core indicators for monitoring the Zeroing In on HIV (ZIH) initiative. HIV Surveillance Data Tables. 2023;4(1). Published August 2023. https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/library/reports/surveillance-data-tables/vol-4-no-1/index.html.

3. Hickey MD, Gistand N, Grochowski J, Mayorga-Munoz F, Imbert E, Szumowski JD, Oskarsson J, Shiels M, Dilworth S, Appa A, Havlir DV, Gandhi M, Christopoulos K. Viral Suppression Rates at 48 Weeks in People With HIV Starting Long-Acting Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine With Initial Viremia. Clin Infect Dis. 2025 Apr 30;80(4):864-870.

4. Garris C, et al. Real-world adherence and persistence with long-acting cabotegravir plus rilpivirine (CAB+RPV LA) compared to oral antiretroviral therapy (ART) among people with HIV (PWH) in the U.S.: the ABOVE Study. Open Forum Infectious Diseases 2023 (10; Suppl. 2):ofad500.055, https://doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofad500.055.

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6. Smith GHR, et al. Efficacy, Safety, and Durability of Long-Acting Cabotegravir and Rilpivirine in Adults With Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Infection: 5-Year Results From the LATTE-2 Study. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2021 Aug 25;8(9):ofab439.

7. Orkin C, et al. Long-acting cabotegravir plus rilpivirine for treatment in adults with HIV-1 infection: 96-week results of the randomised, open-label, phase 3 FLAIR study. Lancet HIV. 2021 Apr;8(4):e185-e196.

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9. Jonsson-Oldenbüttel C, et al. 12-Month Outcomes of Cabotegravir Plus Rilpivirine Long-Acting Every 2 Months in a Real-World Setting: Effectiveness, Adherence to Injections, and Patient-Reported Outcomes From People With HIV-1 in the German CARLOS Study. 25th International AIDS Conference; July 22–26, 2024; Munich, Germany: Poster TUPEB095. https://viivexchange.com/content/dam/cf-viiv/viivexchange/medical/pdf/aids-2024-jonsson-oldenb%C3%BCttel-carlos-12m-clin-effect-tupeb095-final-disc.pdf.

10. Hsu RK, et al. Real-world effectiveness of cabotegravir + rilpivirine vs standard of care oral regimens in the U.S. CROI 2024, Denver, CO, USA: Poster 623. https://www.croiconference.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/posters/2024/623.pdf.

11. Eron JR, et al. Real-world utilization of cabotegravir + rilpivirine in the U.S.: data from Trio health cohort. CROI 2024, Denver, CO, USA: Poster 625. https://www.croiconference.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/posters/2024/625.pdf.

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13. Hastie E, Hill L, Bamford L, Karim A, Martin TCS. Long-acting injectable HIV therapy outcomes among persons with HIV who have adherence challenges to oral antiretroviral therapy. Clin Infect Dis. 2025 Mar 17:ciaf120. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciaf120.

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15. Barda B, et al. Efficacy of long-acting cabotegravir plus rilpivirine in viraemic people living with HIV: A systematic review and meta-analysis. HIV Med 2025;26(7):993-1003.