Wealth.com Named Exclusive Technology Founding Partner of FMG Suite’s Institutional Intelligence Program

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, today announced a strategic partnership with FMG Suite, the leading marketing technology platform for wealth management and insurance organizations, through which it will serve as the Exclusive Technology Founding Partner of FMG’s Institutional Intelligence program. Through the collaboration, more than 80,000 advisors, insurance professionals and the enterprises that support them using FMG will now gain access to compliance-friendly estate and tax planning content – including emails, social media posts, blogs, downloadable resources and educational marketing assets – designed to help advisors engage clients on two of the fastest-growing areas of holistic financial planning.

The partnership also introduces dedicated Wealth.com-powered estate and tax planning website tools, content, experiences and advisor website templates – enabling advisors to quickly add educational estate and tax planning content to their websites. FMG's website team can also implement these on advisors' behalf, creating a turnkey solution that helps firms educate prospects, strengthen client relationships and support business growth. Additionally, Wealth.com will develop Estate Snapshot, a website-ready tool powered by Ester®, its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), that enables prospects to securely share estate planning documents. Estate Snapshot will analyze uploaded documents and generate a concise one-page summary, helping advisors better prepare for prospect meetings while creating a new lead generation opportunity.

“Institutional Intelligence is designed to help advisors activate specialized expertise across every marketing channel,” said Susan Theder, chief marketing officer at FMG. “Wealth.com brings exceptional estate and tax planning expertise to the platform, giving advisors ready-to-use resources they can personalize, distribute and use to deepen client relationships.”

Estate and tax planning have become increasingly central to holistic financial advice, yet many advisors still struggle to consistently create timely, compliant educational content around these complex topics. By combining Wealth.com's planning expertise with FMG's leading marketing platform, the partnership gives advisors professionally developed resources they can publish immediately or customize to their firm's brand, making it easier to educate clients, strengthen relationships and create more meaningful planning conversations.

“The advisors who consistently educate clients are the ones who build deeper relationships and create more opportunities for meaningful planning conversations,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief growth officer at Wealth.com. “FMG has long been the gold standard in advisor marketing, and by combining FMG's platform with Wealth.com's estate and tax planning expertise, we're giving advisors ready-to-use resources that help them educate clients, engage the next generation and differentiate their firms with far less effort.”

The partnership is available immediately to FMG subscribers with access to its Content Library at no additional cost. Wealth.com and FMG will also demonstrate the partnership during LPL Focus, taking place Aug. 9-11, 2026.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading AI-powered estate and tax planning platform, empowering thousands of wealth management firms to modernize how planning guidance is delivered to clients. Purpose-built for financial institutions, Wealth.com is the only tech-led, end-to-end platform that enables firms to scale estate and tax planning with efficiency, consistency and measurable client impact.

Trusted by some of the largest names in finance, Wealth.com combines proprietary AI, enterprise-grade security, and deep legal and tax expertise to support the full spectrum of client needs—from foundational estate plans to advanced estate and tax analysis and reporting. With the introduction of Wealth.com Tax Planning, firms can deliver more integrated, proactive planning through a single platform. Wealth.com has been widely recognized for innovation and leadership, earning Top Estate Planning Technology and Top Estate Planning Implementation at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, as well as the #1 estate planning market share in the 2025 Kitces AdvisorTech Study.

About FMG

FMG is the leading marketing and growth platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprises, empowering them to scale compliant, client-centered marketing that drives organic growth. Trusted by more than 80,000 financial professionals reaching over 45 million U.S. investors, FMG is consistently ranked number one in market share and customer satisfaction in the T3 Software Survey Report and has been recognized by WealthManagement.com as Best Marketing Automation Platform. An independent study found that enterprises using FMG achieved Net Promoter Scores nearly four times the industry average, along with improvements in lead conversion, client retention, and time saved on marketing tasks. FMG is defining the future of organic growth for financial services firms. For more information, visit https://fmgsuite.com/