Cognyte Military Intelligence Customer in APAC Expands Partnership with New ~$15-Million Contract

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics solutions, today announced an approximately $15-million expansion with an existing military intelligence customer in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Building on a long-standing relationship, the customer is expanding its deployment of Cognyte’s solutions across the agency to secure its national borders, combat cross-border terrorism and crime, identify and mitigate incursions including unmanned aerial threats, and accelerate operational decision making.

"A customer choosing to build further on what is already deployed is a clear signal of value – this is the repeat business at the core of our growth." Share

Securing national borders requires agencies to monitor vast operational environments, distinguish genuine threats from noise, and act on intelligence before the threat window closes. To address this challenge, military and national-security agencies worldwide are expanding investments to counter land, sea and air intrusions. With this expansion, the agency is extending the deployment to serve as a broad intelligence platform that feeds into its command centers, enabling more confident operational decisions across its borders.

"Adversaries are more sophisticated – using advanced technology in order to evade detection, changing the tempo of border threats for agencies worldwide. To keep pace, governments are investing across the full intelligence chain, from field execution to confident decision-making," said Elad Sharon, Chief Executive Officer at Cognyte. "A customer choosing to build further on what is already deployed is a clear signal of value – this is the repeat business at the core of our growth. This agency has seen what our intelligence platform delivers in live operations, and it is expanding its border intelligence capabilities on that foundation, gaining the latest technological advancements to strengthen the security of its national borders."

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics solutions that empower customers with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World®. Cognyte’s solutions enable law enforcement, national security and military intelligence agencies, as well as other organizations, to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, Cognyte helps customers make sense of growing volumes of fragmented multi-source data to help identify, assess and mitigate risks across dynamic environments, supporting informed, mission-critical investigations and operations. Hundreds of customers worldwide rely on Cognyte’s intelligence platform to uncover insights and reveal what matters, enabling confident decision-making in high-stakes environments. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “views,” and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte’s business, and Cognyte’s ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte’s filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2026, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.