Cognyte Wins ~$5 Million Agreement with New Tier-1 National Security Agency in a NATO Member Nation

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in software-driven technology for investigative analytics, today announced a ~$5 million agreement with a Tier-1 national security agency in a NATO member nation. The contract establishes Cognyte's foundation with a new customer in the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) region, creating the opportunity for broader platform adoption over time. The agency selected Cognyte's most advanced tactical SIGINT solution to support operational investigations, helping field teams enhance mission readiness, improve situational understanding and operate with greater flexibility in dynamic environments.

The agreement represents a significant new customer win in EMEA and reflects the operational value customers have realized from Cognyte’s platform and the trust the company has earned across the intelligence community. Share

The agreement represents a significant new customer win in EMEA and further expands Cognyte's presence within the nation’s intelligence community. Building on successful deployments within other agencies in the country, the award reflects the operational value customers have realized from Cognyte’s platform and the trust the company has earned across the intelligence community.

Security agencies worldwide are operating under pressure: threats are moving faster, data volumes are expanding and the environments in which agencies operate are growing more complex. As agencies work to protect national sovereignty against increasingly sophisticated threats, they are prioritizing investments in advanced, AI-enabled technologies that help identify, assess and mitigate risks across diverse environments. Cognyte's investigative analytics platform, purpose built to meet these needs, delivers timely, precise and actionable intelligence that helps analysts and field teams prepare for missions, adapt to evolving situations and make informed decisions while maintaining human oversight in high-stakes environments.

“For Cognyte, wins like this validate a core element of our growth strategy: proven performance with existing customers creates a natural pathway to new ones,” said Elad Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Cognyte. “Being selected by a Tier-1 national security agency in a NATO member nation, following successful deployments with other agencies in the country, reflects the trust our platform has earned where it matters most - in operations. The demand we see in this market is durable, and we look forward to supporting the agency’s mission as its needs evolve.”

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company focused on solutions for investigative analytics that enable customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Cognyte’s solutions empower law enforcement, national security and military intelligence agencies, as well as other organizations, in navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, Cognyte helps customers make sense of complex, multi-source data supporting informed, mission-critical investigations and operations. Hundreds of customers worldwide rely on Cognyte’s investigative analytics solutions to uncover insights and reveal what matters, across fragmented data and organizational silos, enabling confident decision-making in high-stakes environments. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

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Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “views,” and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte’s business, and Cognyte’s ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte’s filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25,2026, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.