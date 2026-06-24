Cognyte Secures ~$5 Million Agreement with National Security Agency in APAC

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in software-driven technology for investigative analytics, today announced a ~$5 million agreement with a strategic, long-standing national security customer in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The agency relies on Cognyte for broad coverage across the full range of its national security activities, where Cognyte serves as a mission critical part of its operations. Share

About the Agreement

The agency relies on Cognyte for broad coverage across the full range of its national security activities, where Cognyte serves as a mission critical part of its operations. Following a review of its evolving requirements, the agency selected Cognyte to support two priorities: expanding its network intelligence capabilities to keep pace with evolving intelligence requirements and advancing its underlying infrastructure for the future.

The capability expansion enables the agency's teams to expand their comprehensive visibility as operational environments grow more complex. In parallel, the infrastructure upgrade moves the agency to a more advanced, future-ready foundation, strengthening performance, scalability and resilience, and preparing it to adopt Cognyte's latest AI-powered capabilities and analytics as the agency’s mission evolves.

What This Reflects About Our Business

Agencies worldwide are operating in an environment of growing complexity: proliferating data, evolving threats and continuously changing networks, driving sustained demand for advanced intelligence and investigative solutions. Cognyte's leadership in this market positions it to capture that demand on two fronts: deepening relationships with existing customers, who expand their reliance on the platform as their missions grow, and winning new customers across regions and mission areas. This agreement is a clear example of the first: a long-standing customer extending its investment, and reflects the platform strength that, together with our continued new-customer wins, drives the durable, profitable growth at the core of our strategy.

CEO Commentary

"This agreement shows the momentum that comes from our leadership position in a market defined by growing operational complexity," said Elad Sharon, Chief Executive Officer at Cognyte. "We're executing on our growth strategy on every front: winning new customers, expanding within our installed base to grow our recurring revenue and translating that growth into expanding profitability through the operating leverage in our model. This deep relationship is a clear example of that momentum, and it reinforces our confidence in the trajectory ahead."

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company focused on solutions for investigative analytics that enable customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Cognyte’s solutions empower law enforcement, national security and military intelligence agencies, as well as other organizations, in navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, Cognyte helps customers make sense of complex, multi-source data supporting informed, mission-critical investigations and operations. Hundreds of customers worldwide rely on Cognyte’s investigative analytics solutions to uncover insights and reveal what matters, across fragmented data and organizational silos, enabling confident decision-making in high-stakes environments. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.