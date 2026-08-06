Cognyte Secures ~$5 Million Expansion with Long-Standing EMEA National Security Customer

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics solutions, today announced a new three-year subscription agreement valued at approximately $5 million with a long-standing national security customer in the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) region. The agreement expands the agency's use of Cognyte's AI-powered analytics to meet sharply growing data volumes across its investigations and provides continuous access to new capabilities as they are released.

For years, this agency relied on Cognyte to deliver the latest intelligence technology, and as it faces more sophisticated adversaries and growing security needs, it's choosing to deepen that partnership–the clearest measure of trust an agency can give. Share

National security agencies are managing rapidly evolving and increasingly sophisticated threats. The volume and complexity of data available to investigators is growing faster than their current solutions can address. Using AI-powered analytics, purpose-built for intelligence investigations, agencies can clean, enrich and correlate data with greater precision and scale. This allows the teams to uncover critical intelligence faster, work across more diverse sources and respond to complex investigations to identify, prevent and mitigate those threats.

Expanding with existing customers as their mission needs scale is central to Cognyte's growth strategy. For this agency, growing data volumes and increasingly complex investigative workflows drove the decision to expand. This new subscription agreement provides the agency with ongoing access to the latest analytics capabilities as mission requirements evolve, while enabling it to grow the capacity of its investigative teams, extend into new use cases and respond more effectively to emerging operational demands. Trusted to support mission-critical operations in sovereign and highly sensitive environments, the solution delivers the accuracy, reliability and transparency the agency depends on to effectively safeguard national security.

"National security organizations are operating in an increasingly complex security environment with no room for error," said Elad Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Cognyte. “The pace of intelligence operations is accelerating while data volumes are accumulating faster than current market solutions can confront. This is escalating the need for purpose-built AI-powered investigative analytics that help agencies keep pace and support confident decision making to save lives and protect national interests and assets. For years, this agency has relied on Cognyte to deliver the latest intelligence technology, and as it faces more sophisticated adversaries and growing security needs, it is choosing to deepen that partnership – the clearest measure of trust an agency can give.”

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics solutions that empower customers with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World®. Cognyte’s solutions enable law enforcement, national security and military intelligence agencies, as well as other organizations, to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, Cognyte helps customers make sense of growing volumes of fragmented multi-source data to help identify, assess and mitigate risks across dynamic environments, supporting informed, mission-critical investigations and operations. Hundreds of customers worldwide rely on Cognyte’s intelligence platform to uncover insights and reveal what matters, enabling confident decision-making in high-stakes environments. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “views,” and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte’s business, and Cognyte’s ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte’s filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2026, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.