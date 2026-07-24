Fastly Joins Experian Agent Trust™ Ecosystem to Advance Trusted AI Commerce

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian today announced that Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY), a leading global edge cloud platform, has joined the growing Experian Agent Trust™ ecosystem. Together, the companies will help enterprises verify AI agents, authorize transactions, and make trust decisions in real time as autonomous commerce continues to grow.

"Agentic commerce represents one of the most significant shifts in digital commerce since the rise of mobile," said Kathleen Peters, Chief Innovation Officer at Experian. "As AI agents become active participants in online transactions, businesses need infrastructure that establishes trust without slowing down the customer experience. Experian’s Human to Agent Binding is foundational to that trust, creating a persistent connection between verified people and the AI agents acting on their behalf. Fastly extends those trust decisions to the edge, helping organizations authorize transactions in milliseconds while creating secure, seamless experiences for consumers and businesses alike."

AI agents are now capable of discovering, recommending and purchasing items on behalf of shoppers. As that happens, organizations need a reliable way to understand which agents they can trust, who those agents represent, and whether they are authorized to act.

Experian Agent Trust addresses this challenge by establishing trusted identity, delegated authority, and transaction confidence for AI agents. Through Human to Agent Binding, Experian securely connects verified individuals, their devices, and the AI agents acting on their behalf. Fastly joins a growing ecosystem of technology partners working with Experian to build an open framework for trusted AI commerce.

Fastly's programmable edge platform enables organizations to verify AI agent identity, evaluate trust signals, and authorize transactions before requests reach their origin infrastructure. Because the platform integrates with existing APIs, authentication systems, payment workflows, and security controls, businesses can support trusted AI commerce without redesigning their existing applications.

"As AI agents become an increasingly important channel for digital commerce, businesses need a way to distinguish trusted, authorized agents from everything else," said Jeff Alpen, Vice President of Fastly’s Partner Ecosystem. “Instead of treating every autonomous agent as something to block, Fastly enables businesses to verify who is behind the request, attach commercial value, and authorize transactions in real time. We help organizations turn trusted AI agents into a competitive advantage without requiring them to rearchitect their existing infrastructure."

Trust Decisions at the Edge

Within the Experian Agent Trust ecosystem, Fastly extends Experian's trust framework to the network edge, enabling organizations to evaluate AI agent identity, delegated authority, intent, and payment credentials before requests reach backend systems.

Fastly also supports integrations with emerging Know Your Agent technologies, including Skyfire, helping businesses validate identity and payment credentials in milliseconds. Organizations can apply identity-based access policies, pricing, rate limiting, and transaction approval while maintaining performance and preserving their existing business logic.

Rather than viewing AI generated traffic solely as a cybersecurity concern, organizations can recognize trusted AI agents as a new channel for digital commerce that is authenticated, accountable, and ready to transact.

A Growing Opportunity for AI Commerce

Agentic commerce is already reshaping digital business. Salesforce reported AI agents influenced $262 billion in holiday sales during 2025. Imperva reports that 53 percent of all web traffic is automated, while McKinsey projects AI agents could drive up to $1 trillion in U.S. commerce by 2030.

As autonomous commerce continues to grow, organizations need infrastructure that combines identity, trust, security, and performance. Together, Experian and Fastly help businesses build that foundation while working with the systems they already have in place.

Built for the Future of Commerce

Experian Agent Trust is designed to work with existing commerce, payment, identity, and security platforms. Supported by the Experian Agent Registry, the framework maintains dynamic trust scores for Human to Agent Bound AI agents, helping organizations establish confidence in autonomous interactions while preserving transparency and accountability.

Building on Experian's leadership in identity verification and fraud prevention, which helps clients prevent an estimated $15 billion to $19 billion in fraud losses each year, Experian continues to expand its Agent Trust ecosystem by bringing together leaders across identity, payments, cybersecurity, and edge infrastructure to establish the trusted foundation for AI driven commerce.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.