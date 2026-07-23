Enveda’s Positive Phase 1B Results for ENV-294, a Potential First-in-Class Oral Therapy for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, Were Presented at AAD Innovation Academy; Additional Details to Be Shared at EADV

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveda, a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class small molecules derived from life’s chemistry, had results from its Phase 1b atopic dermatitis trial presented in New York at last week’s 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Innovation Academy, and announced its acceptance for an oral presentation at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026 in Vienna.

“Patients want oral therapies; the problem is with our current orals, we take safety penalties. If we can thread that needle nicely, where we get that good efficacy with clean safety in a novel oral, that is a beautiful constellation,” said Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, below, who presented the Phase 1b data at the conference. ENV-294 is a potential first-in-class investigational oral therapy with a mechanism of action distinct from currently available systemic AD therapies: rather than inhibiting existing pathways, ENV-294 is designed to act as a molecular glue stabilizing a previously unliganded target important to immune function. In the Phase 1b study, which was designed with a primary objective of evaluating safety, 28 days of once-daily ENV-294 was associated with improvements across the study’s exploratory efficacy endpoints with a generally well-tolerated safety profile.

https://vimeo.com/1212102895/35d63bd547?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

On the exploratory endpoints in this trial, patients achieved a mean 68% reduction in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) scores by Day 28, which deepened to 85% by Day 42, 14 days after treatment cessation. All nine patients achieved EASI-50 at Day 42, with 78% reaching EASI-75 and 56% achieving EASI-90. In addition, 44% of patients achieved a vIGA-AD score of 0 or 1, including two patients with complete skin clearance (vIGA-AD score of 0) by Day 42.

“If you look at the consistency of efficacy across those endpoints, even with a relatively small number of patients, we’re seeing almost every patient getting a nice clinical response… to get such a nice efficacy signal really early on, it’s really promising,” commented Dr. Silverberg, Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the author of more than 3,000 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts, and book chapters. Dr. Silverberg has been first author on numerous pivotal and landmark atopic dermatitis trials, including studies of Ebglyss (lebrikizumab), Nemluvio (nemolizumab), Adbry (tralokinumab), and Rinvoq (upadacitinib) versus Dupixent (dupilumab).

Dr. Leon H. Kircik, MD, a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and one of the Phase 1b trial’s investigators, also presented ENV-294 at the conference as part of an overview of emerging therapies for atopic dermatitis. Dr. Kircik, a prolific principal investigator across numerous atopic dermatitis trials and a widely published key opinion leader, shared greater detail from his experience with the drug. “We had great results in my patients; the patients were very happy, but also, we didn’t see any adverse events except one headache, which is expected in any study.”

https://vimeo.com/1212102894/eafef69408?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

“ENV-294 is a brand new molecule with a totally new mechanism of action, which is very exciting.” Enveda is currently conducting two Phase 2a studies of ENV-294 in atopic dermatitis (NCT07298395) and asthma (NCT07301255), as well as a Phase 2b trial in atopic dermatitis (NCT07643766).

The company’s abstract on ENV-294 has been accepted for an oral presentation at the EADV Congress 2026 in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Enveda plans to present additional data from the ENV-294 program at the congress.

About the Phase 1b study

The Phase 1b study (NCT07336940) was a single-arm, open-label trial that enrolled nine adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis across three sites. Patients received oral ENV-294 800 mg once daily for 28 days, followed by a 14-day off-treatment follow-up period. The primary objective was safety; secondary and exploratory objectives included efficacy (EASI, vIGA-AD, SCORAD, BSA, PP-NRS, and other measures) and biomarkers.

About Enveda

Enveda is a biotechnology company that learns from life’s chemistry to create better medicines faster. Enveda uses AI-powered tools to identify and characterize molecules produced by living organisms, the vast majority of which have never been explored by science, creating a database of chemical biodiversity: the library of life. By growing, organizing, translating, and searching this unique library, Enveda learns from life’s evolved solutions to address today’s most pressing medical needs. For more information, visit enveda.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of ENV-294 and the anticipated milestones for our clinical programs. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the inherent uncertainties of clinical development, the risk that preclinical data may not predict clinical results, and regulatory review processes. ENV-294 is an investigational agent and is not approved for use by any regulatory authority. Enveda undertakes no obligation to update these statements.